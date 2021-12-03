Congress gone into 'deep freezer', Oppn now looking up to Mamata Banerjee to fill vacuum: TMC mouthpiece

The TMC, which had been absorbing unhappy Congress officials, said in its publication 'Jago Bangla' that it was ready to battle the BJP.

Amid the ongoing spat between the TMC and the Congress, the governing camp in West Bengal launched a new assault on the grand old party on Friday, claiming that it has gone into a "deep freezer," with opposition forces now looking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to fill the void. The TMC, which had been absorbing unhappy Congress officials, said in its publication 'Jago Bangla' that it was ready to battle the BJP. In response to Prashant Kishor's recent tweet criticising the Congress, the report stated that the poll strategist and Congress officials are blaming the party leadership.

According to the article headed "Congress in Deep Freeze," the TMC has stated that Congress has been a spent force for a long time. They lack the passion for opposing the BJP. The party is so mired in the infighting that it doesn't have time or energy to form an opposition. It went on to say that the UPA did not exist. It went on to say that the country today requires an alternative front and that opposition parties have entrusted that task to Mamata Banerjee. They are expecting her to fill the void. According to the report, she is currently the most popular opposition figure.

In an apparent jab at senior politician Rahul Gandhi, Kishor took to Twitter on Thursday and claimed that Congress' leadership is not a "divine prerogative" of an individual, especially given that the party has "lost more than 90% of elections in the previous ten years."

Previously, the TMC's spokesperson referred to the Congress as an "incapable and inept" party and said that the Mamata Banerjee-led camp could not be responsible for Congress politicians defecting. The Congress's relationship with the TMC became even more strained as 'Jago Bangla' recently declared that party supremo Mamata Banerjee, not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had emerged as the face of the opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.