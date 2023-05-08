Women officers in Territorial Army will be deployed along Line of Control

The Department of Military Affairs-headed by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has -- in a major development -- given the nod for an amendment to the existing cadre management provisions for them in the Territorial Army.

Weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave the approval to a proposal further extending the employment scope for women officers in the Territorial Army (TA), the Department of Military Affairs-headed by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has -- in a major development -- given the nod for an amendment to the existing cadre management provisions for them in the Territorial Army.

For the first time, the women officers in Territorial Army will be deployed along the Line of Control with Pakistan.

This is yet another push to the 'Nari Shakti' in the defence forces. In the recent past, the government has initiated a number of measures to give women equal roles as their male counterparts.

Some of the steps include permanent commission for women officers, opening of National Defence Academy's doors for women aspirants, command roles for them, and their induction in artillery regiment.

In 2019, the Territorial Army started inducting women officers and they were used to be deputed in the Ecological Task Force Units, Territorial Army oil sector units and Territorial Army Railway Engineer Regiment.

After approval from the defence minister and tweaks in the existing cadre management, the women officers now be posted with the Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control and as staff officers at Territorial Army Group Headquarters and Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi.

The ministry said in a statement that the proposal was considered based on their experience gained since 2019.

"This progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of Women Officers as also meet their professional aspirations since they will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments including serving in challenging field conditions and in important staff appointments," the ministry said.

Based on Citizen Soldiers' army concept, the Territorial Army officers, remain employed in civilian life, and undergo annual training on basic military skills. The Territorial Army is a part of the regular army and the employed graduates aged between 18 and 42 years are eligible to join the service. They have to serve for at least two months every year.

There are several personalities who are a part of the Territorial Army, including Union minister Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, cricketer MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. It must be noted that recently, the government has decided to have full women contingent in marching, bands, tableaus and cultural performances during the next year’s Republic Day celebrations.