Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic

General Manoj Pande will review the Sovereign Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the representative of the Sovereign. This event marks a historic milestone, with discussions held with British military counterparts, promoting diplomatic relations

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom, where he will undertake the role of reviewing the 201st Sovereign Parade of Commissioning Course 223 at the esteemed Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, as the designated representative of the Sovereign. This distinguished assignment marks General Pandey as the inaugural Chief of Army Staff from India to assume the Sovereign's representative position in this parade.

As outlined by the Defence Ministry, the Sovereign Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst holds an esteemed position as a hallmark event. Renowned for its rich history and the graduation of officer cadets from across the globe, it carries great significance.

General Manoj Pandey's presence as the Sovereign's representative in this parade establishes a significant milestone. During his stay, he will also pay a visit to the Indian Army Memorial Hall, which holds a place of pride within the Royal Military Academy. During his UK visit, General Pandey will engage in discussions with his British counterpart, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and General Gwynne Jenkins, the Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK Armed Forces. Additionally, he will hold high-level talks with key figures such as General Sir James Hockenhull, the Commander of the UK's Strategic Command, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddis, the Commander of the Field Army, and Major General Zachary Raymond Stanning, the Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

These discussions will delve into various subjects of mutual interest, encompassing defence collaboration, counterterrorism endeavours, and strategic planning. This visit stands as a significant milestone in bolstering diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It underscores the enduring camaraderie cultivated over the years and aims to advance cooperation and understanding in the realm of defence and security.

This exclusive invitation extended to General Manoj Pandey by the UK attests to the longstanding cooperation and friendship shared between India and Britain. His participation in the Sovereign Parade serves as a symbol of our continued commitment to elevate military-to-military relationships and contribute to global peace and security. This exemplifies the reciprocal regard and admiration, further reinforcing the robust foundation of the India-UK relationship.