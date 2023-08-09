Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic

    General Manoj Pande will review the Sovereign Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the representative of the Sovereign. This event marks a historic milestone, with discussions held with British military counterparts, promoting diplomatic relations

    Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom, where he will undertake the role of reviewing the 201st Sovereign Parade of Commissioning Course 223 at the esteemed Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, as the designated representative of the Sovereign. This distinguished assignment marks General Pandey as the inaugural Chief of Army Staff from India to assume the Sovereign's representative position in this parade.

    As outlined by the Defence Ministry, the Sovereign Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst holds an esteemed position as a hallmark event. Renowned for its rich history and the graduation of officer cadets from across the globe, it carries great significance.

    General Manoj Pandey's presence as the Sovereign's representative in this parade establishes a significant milestone. During his stay, he will also pay a visit to the Indian Army Memorial Hall, which holds a place of pride within the Royal Military Academy. During his UK visit, General Pandey will engage in discussions with his British counterpart, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and General Gwynne Jenkins, the Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK Armed Forces. Additionally, he will hold high-level talks with key figures such as General Sir James Hockenhull, the Commander of the UK's Strategic Command, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddis, the Commander of the Field Army, and Major General Zachary Raymond Stanning, the Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

    These discussions will delve into various subjects of mutual interest, encompassing defence collaboration, counterterrorism endeavours, and strategic planning. This visit stands as a significant milestone in bolstering diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It underscores the enduring camaraderie cultivated over the years and aims to advance cooperation and understanding in the realm of defence and security.

    This exclusive invitation extended to General Manoj Pandey by the UK attests to the longstanding cooperation and friendship shared between India and Britain. His participation in the Sovereign Parade serves as a symbol of our continued commitment to elevate military-to-military relationships and contribute to global peace and security. This exemplifies the reciprocal regard and admiration, further reinforcing the robust foundation of the India-UK relationship.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Quad Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    'Quad' Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down

    Chinese moves in Bhutan prompt India to deploy BSF, ITBP and SSB to guard Siliguri Corridor

    China's moves in Bhutan prompt India to deploy BSF, ITBP and SSB to guard Siliguri Corridor

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    Lok Sabha clears Bill that paves the way for integrated theatre commands

    Lok Sabha clears Bill that paves the way for integrated theatre commands

    Recent Stories

    NASA James Webb Space Telescope uncovers mysterious cosmic 'question mark' defying explanation - Picture snt

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope uncovers mysterious cosmic 'question mark' defying explanation - Picture

    WATCH 15-year-old roller skating prodigy shatters world record with daring barani flip over 12 people snt

    WATCH: 15-year-old roller skating prodigy shatters world record with daring barani flip over 12 people

    Breathe easy: 6 effective home remedies for reducing asthma attack LMA EAI

    Breathe easy: 6 effective home remedies for reducing asthma attack

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality LMA EAI

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality

    Netflix launches virtual Game Controller app you will be able to play games on TV soon gcw

    Netflix launches virtual Game Controller app; you will be able to play games on TV soon

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon