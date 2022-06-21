Three CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Odisha's Nuapada

According to officials, the incident happened in Patadhara Reserve Forest in Bheden block when the CRPF personnel were going from one camp to another.

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday. According to officials, the incident happened in Patadhara Reserve Forest in Bheden block when the CRPF personnel were going from one camp to another.

"Unfortunately, three jawans have attended martyrdom in Nuapada. Our senior officers are on the way to the site," Odisha's Director-General of Police SK Bansal told PTI.

The three CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives are: ASI/GD Shishu Pal Singh, Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh and ASI/GD Shiv Lal.

It is suspected that the Naxals had prior information regarding the movement of the forces, another police officer said. Suddenly, they opened fire on the troops, he said.

According to a preliminary report, seven jawans were on the move when the incident occurred. Officials said that the deceased include a constable and two assistant sub-inspector-rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Combing operations have been intensified in the area, and more teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF are moving to the site, they said.

The operations would continue till the Naxals are flushed out, the DGP said, expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families. He said the supreme sacrifice of the personnel would not go in vain.

(With inputs from PTI)