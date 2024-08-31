'That's Indian Army for you': Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts

A heartfelt post by Retired Major General Mandip Singh has taken the internet by storm, encapsulating the unity and diversity of the Indian Army.

A heartfelt post by Retired Major General Mandip Singh has taken the internet by storm, encapsulating the unity and diversity of the Indian Army. Shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the post celebrates the essence of the Indian Army, where soldiers from different regions and cultures come together as one.

In his post, Major General Singh reflects on his time with a South Indian regiment, affectionately referred to as a "thambhi" regiment. He fondly recalls enjoying traditional South Indian cuisine, celebrating festivals from Onam to Deepavali with equal enthusiasm, and the camaraderie that transcended regional differences.

"When you lived your life in a South Indian ( thambhi) Regiment, enjoyed rasam instead of tea, had rice with sambar & butter chicken, drank toddy with the Monk & celebrated Onam or Pongal or Ganesha or Holi or Deepavali or Christmas with the same gusto.... You know it is the Indian Army," he wrote on X.

The retired officer also highlighted the unique experience of attending his regiment's annual Raising Day, where he donned a veshti and embraced the local customs, becoming "Thiru Mandip Singh" like his fellow soldiers.

"And when you attend the annual Raising Day of your Regiment, you wear the Veshti like all others & become Thiru Mandip Singh like all others, you know you will always be a part of your regiment till your dying day," he further said.

Major General Singh’s post beautifully illustrates the Indian Army’s role as a unifying force, where soldiers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kutch to Kibithu stand together as one.

"That's the Indian Army for you! Kashmir to Kanyakumari OR Kutch to Kibithu, Indian is one. And the Indian Army is its manifestation. Jai Hind!" he concluded.

The post, which has garnered widespread attention and admiration, serves as a powerful reminder of the Indian Army's embodiment of national unity. BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to the post with two salute emoticons, to which the retired Major General said, "Appreciate, Mr Chandrasekhar."

Another user commented, "One of the finest pictures to define the 'Integration of Bharat'."

"Only Indian Army & Military Leaders like you can inculcate these values," remarked a third user.



