Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

The commanders discussed a range of issues, including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers and jointness.

The three-day combined commanders' conference was concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the three services chiefs to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats.

During the valedictory session of the conference, Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the security scenario and operational readiness of the Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The prime minister also emphasised that steps are being taken to make the forces modern and lethal with necessary weapons and technologies.

Soldiers included in the discussion for the first time

Leaving the past practice, it is for the first time soldiers were called to participate in the discussion. Soldiers from every command of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command have participated in the meeting.

This year's theme of the conference was 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Armed Forces for their valuable contribution in protecting national interests and providing support to the Government in realising its vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

