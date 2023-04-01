Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    The commanders discussed a range of issues, including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers and jointness.

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    The three-day combined commanders' conference was concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the three services chiefs to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats.

    During the valedictory session of the conference, Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the security scenario and operational readiness of the Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

    The prime minister also emphasised that steps are being taken to make the forces modern and lethal with necessary weapons and technologies.

    The commanders discussed a range of issues, including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers and jointness.

    Soldiers included in the discussion for the first time

    Leaving the past practice, it is for the first time soldiers were called to participate in the discussion. Soldiers from every command of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command have participated in the meeting. 

    This year's theme of the conference was 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'. 

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Armed Forces for their valuable contribution in protecting national interests and providing support to the Government in realising its vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: Story of the Dakota crew that spent 21 months in captivity

    Also Read: At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    Also Read: HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HAL Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 32,100 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    Explained Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Explained: Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    IAF 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3000 stranded passengers this winter

    IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3000 stranded passengers this winter

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan and TN CM MK Stalin inaugurate Vaikom Satyagraha centenary anr

    603-day Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations begin

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RR preview: Rajasthan Royals desperate to recreate last year magic against SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals desperate to recreate last year's magic against SunRisers Hyderabad

    From the IAF Vault Story of the Dakota crew that spent 21 months in captivity

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the Dakota crew that spent 21 months in captivity

    Economics of IPL Indian Premier League: Decoding the jaw-dropping riches-ayh

    Economics of IPL: Decoding the jaw-dropping riches

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon