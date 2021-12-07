Short-range surface to air missile for Indian Navy test-fired

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Tuesday carried out the vertical launch of the short-range Surface-to-Air missile for the Indian Navy from the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha. In a statement, the DRDO said that the missile, which is planned for integration onboard naval ships, was tested against an electronic target at a low altitude.

Tuesday's launch was aimed at testing the integrated operation of all weapon system components, which included the vertical launcher unit along with the controller, canisters flight vehicle and weapon control system. The components are essential requirements for future launches of the missile from Indian naval ships. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and Navy for the successful test launch. To note, the first trial was conducted on February 22, 2021, and this is a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

While congratulating everyone who was involved in the test launch, Rajnath Singh said that the weapon system would further enhance the defence capability of Indian naval ships against aerial threats. According to sources, the short-range missile has a range of 25-30 kilometres and would be compatible with use by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force if needed. The sources further said that the new missiles will be canister-based that will absorb the fumes that an SRSAM launch would produce. When inducted, the missile could be concealed within the ship's deck. Thereby, it will have the capability to escape enemy surveillance radars. These next-generation missiles could enable the Indian Navy to quickly react and respond to threats. It will allow the Navy to strike a target in every direction with deft manoeuvering.

