    Republic Day 2022: Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    The country's latest acquisition, the Rafale fighter aircraft will participate in three formations

    Republic Day 2022 Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    India will witness the grandest flypast ever during the Republic Day parade on January 26. Commemorating India's 75 years of independence, a total of 75 air assets of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will participate in the flypast in different formations. 

    Apart from Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft, helicopters from three services and vintage aircraft will also enthral the audience on January 26 with their manoeuvres. The country's latest acquisition, the Rafale fighter aircraft will participate in three formations -- Vinash formation comprising 5 Rafale jets, Baaz formation with one Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 3 MiG-29 and 2 Sukhoi fighter jets and the Vijay formation with one Rafale aircraft.

    Among the most noticeable exclusions will be the home-grown fighter jet Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and the French-origin Mirage fighter jet.

    Tejas participated for the first time during the 68th Republic Day celebrations in 2017. Three indigenously-developed aircraft flew from Bikaner-based Nal airbase in Rajasthan. Subsequently, it has participated in the 2018 Republic Day parade. Since 2018, the LCA Tejas has not participated in any Republic Day celebrations. 

    Indian Air Force has so far raised two squadrons of LCA Tejas at its Sulur airbase. Sulur airbase is the only airbase that operates two squadrons of Tejas aircraft. The squadrons are Flying Daggers and Flying Bullets. 

    Till now IAF has placed an order of 40 Tejas Mk 1, including 32 single-seat aircraft and eight twin-seat trainers. The IAF has also ordered for procurement of 83 single-seat fighters in Mk 1A configuration of LCA Tejas. The home-grown fighters are slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers.

