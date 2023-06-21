PM Modi's US Visit: Why buying combat-proven Stryker makes sense

Renowned for its battlefield prowess, especially in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Stryker has garnered acclaim for its life-saving capabilities, solidifying its status as a vital component of the United States Army's swift deployment strategies. The Stryker remains a vital asset for the US Army and numerous armed forces worldwide. Girish Linganna reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States offers India a great opportunity to investigate the latest defence technologies and strengthen its military strength. As talks circle around the Stryker armoured vehicle, India can anticipate the integration of modern combat systems and increased mobility, which will further boost its defence readiness. The upcoming announcements could possibly lift India's defence sector to higher levels and reinforce its standing as a regional and international security ally.

The United States Army and other militaries employ the Stryker, an eight-wheeled, armoured vehicle which was introduced in 2002. This vehicle was named in honour of two Medal of Honour recipients, Pfc Stuart S Stryker and Spc Robert F Stryker.

In the late 1990s, the US Army put forth the Stryker as a step in the process of transforming their forces into a more adaptable and responsive unit, able to confront any danger globally.

The Army initiated the Interim Armoured Vehicle (IAV) program to produce the Stryker. The aim was to provide a suite of vehicles that could be rapidly deployed to numerous locations.

The Stryker was constructed to bridge the divide between heavily-armoured vehicles, like tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and light-wheeled vehicles, including Humvees.

The Army sought a vehicle that could be employed for a range of purposes, such as conveying troops, providing reconnaissance, and furnishing combat support, among other things, and that was highly mobile and flexible.

In 2002, the United States Army began to use the Stryker in a range of different operations and conflicts. To ensure the vehicle could meet the varying demands placed on it, various configurations and updates have been made to it over the years.

It is not disclosed how many Stryker armoured vehicles have been produced up to the present time. It is known, nevertheless, that the US Army has bought more than 4,700 Strykers in several forms, including the infantry carrier vehicle, the mobile gun system, and the anti-tank guided missile vehicle.

The Stryker has been purchased not only by the US Army, but by countries such as Canada, Thailand, and Australia too. Since the late 1990s, General Dynamics Land Systems and Oshkosh Corporation have manufactured the Stryker in various batches with periodic revamps and additions.

The Stryker is created to be agile and multipurpose, with a variety of models that can be tailored for different applications such as transporting troops, reconnaissance, and supplying battle support. It is based on an ordinary structure which is easily changed with numerous modular pieces, including weapons systems, communication systems, and other components required for special missions.

The Stryker is fitted with thick armour and an array of state-of-the-art technologies and systems to guard its occupants against small-arms fire, IEDs, and other dangers. With its diesel engine, it can move at a maximum velocity of 60 mph (97 km/h) on paved roads.

The Stryker is expected to experience further developments, particularly in its weaponry. Currently outfitted with a 30mm cannon and various machine guns, the Stryker could possibly require more potent and sophisticated arms.

Constructing up-to-date firearms or fusing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or other autonomous systems for heightened vigilance and firepower could be taken into consideration.

The Stryker is projected to be an integral part of the US Army's collection of armoured vehicles for the foreseeable future.