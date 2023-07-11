Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's France Visit: Deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, 3 Scorpene submarines inches closer

    Just prior to PM Narendra Modi's upcoming trip to France for the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) has presented a proposal for the acquisition of Rafale-Marine (M) combat fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy. This procurement aims to enhance Navy's capabilities in maritime air combat.

    PM Modi's France Visit: Deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, 3 Scorpene submarines awaits DAC nod
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to France for Bastille Day Parade on July 14, the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) moved a proposal on Monday to procure of Rafale-Marine (M) combat fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy. The induction of Rafale-M fighters would strengthen maritime air combat capability. The DPB has also moved a proposal to build three additional Scorpene submarines which would enhance Indian Navy’s underwater combat capability.

    The deal to buy 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three scorpene submarines is expected to be announced during Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit. 

    Among 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, 22 would be single-seater and four double-seater trainer jets. Confirming the proposals, the sources in the defence and security establishment said: "The DPB has moved the proposal and the next process would be to get approval in the defence acquisition council (DAC)."

    The DAC meeting is likely to take place on July 12. The DAC is the highest decision-making body in the Ministry of Defence on issues related to policy and capital procurement, chaired by the Defence Minister. It grants Acceptance of Necessity (AoN).

    Last year, the Indian Navy submitted a detailed trial-evaluation report on the performance of American F/A-18 Super Hornet and French Rafale (M) fighter aircraft to the defence ministry.

    The two fighter jets demonstrated their capabilities in 2022 at the shore-based test facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa, which has a ski jump. The Indian Navy had given preference to the French Rafale-M over the American F/A-18 Super Hornet. 

    These aircraft will be deployed on the newly-inducted aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

    It should be mentioned that the Indian Air Force has been operating 36 Rafale aircraft worth Rs 58,000 crore. The deal was concluded under an inter-government agreement in 2016.

    On November 27 last year, a French delegation led by Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu visited the INS Vikrant in Kochi. Currently, the Indian Navy operates the Russian-origin Mig-29K aircraft from INS Vikramaditya.

    As of now, the Indian Navy wants fighter jets for an interim arrangement as it has been pushing for indigenous aircraft. 

    At the annual Indian Navy Day press conference, Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that the future of Indian naval aviation was the indigenous Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), whose prototype is expected by 2026-27 and production to start in 2032.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Larsen and Tubro teams up with Spain's Navantia to bid for Indian Navy's prestigious P75-I submarine deal

    L&T teams up with Spain's Navantia to bid for Indian Navy's prestigious P75 (I) submarine deal

    Explained The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Explained: The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 percent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 per cent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Bastille Day: 269-member Indian contigent in France to be part of July 14 national Day parade

    Bastille Day: 269 Indian soldiers reach France to be part of parade

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed snt

    Manipur violence: Mob attempts to loot weapons from IRB camp; women activists continue to block routes

    Recent Stories

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details AJR

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt expresses sadness over being single and missing father Mahesh Bhatt MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt expresses sadness over being single and missing father Mahesh Bhatt

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details AJR

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details

    OMG 2: Amid teaser launch thrill; Akshay Kumar's old statement goes VIRAL - READ vma

    OMG 2: Amid teaser launch thrill; Akshay Kumar's old statement goes VIRAL - READ

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon