    Philippines signs pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system

    The Philippines Navy is ramping up its naval prowess to counter China’s belligerence behaviour in the South China Sea. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    New Delhi: Giving a push to the ‘Make For World’ initiative, Philippines signed a pact with India to procure three batteries of the BrahMos missile system worth $375 million for its naval force. 

    According to sources in the government establishment, the deal signing ceremony took place on Friday and then the Indian envoy to the Philippines signed the deal. 

    Earlier this month, the BrahMos had sent the proposal to the Philippines government which was accepted by them. 

    The Philippines Department of National Defence had informed the BrahMos Aerospace about the decision through a Notice of Award.

    Besides, other Southeast Asian countries which have evinced interest in BrahMos supersonic missile system, include Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. 

    The discussion with Thailand is in preliminary stage, with Vietnam at advanced stage while with Indonesia, its naval team has visited India to discuss if missiles could be fitted on Indonesian warships.

    The Philippines has territorial disputes with Beijing in the region as the dragon claims sovereignty over the sea that has a huge source of hydrocarbons.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
