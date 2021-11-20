Navy to commission destroyer INS Visakhapatnam on November 21; All you need to know about it

Ahead of commissioning, Captain Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam, stated that they would conduct a few more trials before joining the fleet after commissioning.

In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Indian Navy will create history by commissioning INS Visakhapatnam, the first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B, on November 21. Captain Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam, stated that they would conduct a few more trials before joining the fleet after commissioning. He went on to say that they had enhanced our onboard machinery, different auxiliaries, armament systems, and sensors and that our cannons and torpedoes were now firing.

Here are some facts about the INS you need to know:

With an overall length of 163 metres and a displacement of nearly 7400 tonnes, this massive ship was built in India utilising indigenous steel DMR 249A.

The INS is one of India's biggest destroyers, with supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and superior electronic warfare and communication gear.

The ship has a considerable indigenous component of around 75%. The ship is a formidable platform capable of performing a wide range of activities and missions throughout the whole spectrum of maritime combat.

The ship is driven by a strong combined gas and gas propulsion system, allowing her to reach speeds of more than 30 knots. To further increase its range, the ship may carry two integrated helicopters on board.

The ship has a high level of automation thanks to advanced digital networks such as the Combat Management System and the Integrated Platform Management System.

Also Read | HAL to deliver first Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk-1A in March 2024

The fourth submarine of Project-75 Vela is set to be commissioned four days later. According to the Navy Vice Chief, it would be commissioned on November 25 by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. The submarine will join the Western Naval Command's submarine fleet. Vela has completed the majority of its trials and is now ready for combat and operational duty.