    India and China do not find consensus over Hot Springs; agree to keep talking

    Military commanders of Indian and Chinese Armies have agreed to hold the next round of talks at the earliest to resolve the disengagement process from the remaining friction points

    Military commanders talks no India China consensus over Hot Springs agree to keep talking
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
    Military commanders of Indian and Chinese Armies have agreed to hold the next round of talks at the earliest to resolve the disengagement process from the remaining friction points. The two sides held their 14th round of Corps Commanders talks on January 12 at Moldo on the Chinese side, opposite Chushul that lasted for over 12 hours. 

    As per the sources in the defence establishments, they discussed the issues pertaining to Hot Springs (PP15), where the two countries have amassed troops and heavy weaponry. The meeting which was led by newly appointed Leh-based XIV Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindiya Sengupta also included representatives from the ministry of external affairs. 

    In a statement, the Indian Army said that the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control. They agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by their respective leadership of the two countries and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. This, the Army noted, would help restore peace and tranquillity along with the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations. 

    When the meeting was underway on January 12, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane was addressing the annual press conference, wherein he mentioned that it is a good thing that talks are ongoing. He said that the fact that both sides were talking showed that differences can be resolved through dialogue.  

    While noting that every time the two sides talked, they were narrowing down to the issues, General Naravane also stated that to expect every round of talks to have an outcome was quite unreasonable. General Naravane was hopeful that the two sides would resolve differences over PP 15 (Hot Springs) following which other issues that predate the current standoff would be taken up.

    Besides, the other issues that are contentious between the two countries are the access to patrolling in the Depsang and Demchok regions. Stating that there had been partial disengagement, General Naravane did concede that the threat had by no means lowered. Both sides have deployed around 60,000 troops in the Ladakh region. The troops of the two countries have been locked in a border standoff since May 2020. Though disengagement from multiple locations has taken place, it is yet to take place from Hot Springs.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 7:31 PM IST
