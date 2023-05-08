Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: 2 civilians killed in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    The cause of the crash is not yet known. Details are awaited.

    First Published May 8, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The ill-fated aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh airbase in Rajasthan for a routine training sortie. 

    In a statement, the IAF said: "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

    Two civilians are reported to have been killed after the aircraft crashed into a home in Bahlol Nagar village.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
