Manipur violence: UAVs, army helicopters patrolling Myanmar border

Indian security forces have enhanced round-the-clock vigil in Manipur along the Indo-Myanmar border in the wake of the ongoing crisis in the state. The violence erupted between the Meiteis and Kukis, forcing the Union government to deploy many security forces in the state to contain the crisis. Sources in the security establishment said that the border areas are being monitored through aerial surveillance and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The sources further added that the forces do not want to take any chance as the ongoing crisis in the state may lead to a new security dimension as Manipur valley-based insurgent groups staying in camps across the Indo-Myanmar border may be detrimental to ongoing massive efforts to restore normalcy in the violence-hit areas.

They said the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs.

"While on ground zero Assam Rifles is enhancing its deployment posture, round the clock vigil and border surveillance, their efforts are being given fresh impetus by allocating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Army Helicopters for aerial surveillance in Manipur."

Since this morning, the Indian Army has carried out multiple rounds of aerial surveillance using Cheetah helicopters.

"The Army and Assam Rifles working in synergy through the above efforts hope to quell the present unrest in Manipur at the earliest," they added.

In the violence, a total of 54 people were killed. The bodies have been kept in the morgues of several hospitals in the state. The state returned to normalcy on Saturday with a number of shops and markets in Imphal town and other places opened.

The people were seen buying vegetables and other essential commodities in the presence of the security forces.

"A total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters, some in army camps as the army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its firm control," Guwahati-based defence spokesperson said.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation and sent additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to maintain peace in the state.