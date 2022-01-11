Made in India man portable anti-tank missile tested

India has successfully flight-tested the final deliverable configuration of homemade Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). DRDO-developed anti-tank missile system integrated with thermal sight was launched from a man-portable launcher. It is a low weight, fire & forget system.

The DRDO said that the missile was successful in impacting the designated target and destroying it. The final impact of the event was captured on the camera while the test has also successfully validated the minimum range.

Stating that all the mission’s objectives were met, the DRDO said that today’s test was to prove the consistent performance for the minimum range. Earlier, the flight test for the maximum range was proven.

ALSO READ: Aircraft Carrier Vikrant sets off for third phase of sea trials

The missile has advanced avionics and a miniaturised infrared imaging seeker for on-board control and guidance. Earlier in the day, a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from newly-commissioned Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast was successfully test-fired.

In a tweet, the DRDO said that the advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested on Tuesday from INS Visakhapatnam, adding that the missile had ‘precisely’ hit the designated target ship.

Hailing the successful test-firing, the Indian Navy said, “Successful test-firing of the extended-range #BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from #INSVisakhapatnam, #IndianNavy's newest indigenously-built guided-missile destroyer, represents a twin achievement...”

In another tweet, the Indian Navy further said that the test has certified the precision of the ship's armament complex and combat system. It also said that it had validated a new capability that the missile has provided to the Indian Navy and the nation, further calling it a historic day. “Sam no Varunah!,” it said in another tweet.

ALSO READ: Fugitive Sanjay Bhandari sues Thales over 'unpaid commission' for UPA-era deal

On December 8, the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, clearing it for serial production.

It was in July 2021 when the air version of BrahMos was last flight tested. With a range of 300 kilometer, the 2.5-tonne air-launched missile has a maximum speed of 2.8 mach.

The land and sea versions of the BrahMos missile systems are already in service with the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. BrahMos has jointly been developed by India and Russia.