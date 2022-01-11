  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made in India man portable anti-tank missile tested

    The missile impacted the designated target and destroyed it.

    Made in India man portable anti-tank missile tested
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India has successfully flight-tested the final deliverable configuration of homemade Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). DRDO-developed anti-tank missile system integrated with thermal sight was launched from a man-portable launcher. It is a low weight, fire & forget system. 

    The DRDO said that the missile was successful in impacting the designated target and destroying it. The final impact of the event was captured on the camera while the test has also successfully validated the minimum range.

    Stating that all the mission’s objectives were met, the DRDO said that today’s test was to prove the consistent performance for the minimum range.  Earlier, the flight test for the maximum range was proven.

    ALSO READ: Aircraft Carrier Vikrant sets off for third phase of sea trials

    The missile has advanced avionics and a miniaturised infrared imaging seeker for on-board control and guidance. Earlier in the day, a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from newly-commissioned Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast was successfully test-fired. 

    In a tweet, the DRDO said that the advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested on Tuesday from INS Visakhapatnam, adding that the missile had ‘precisely’ hit the designated target ship.

    Hailing the successful test-firing, the Indian Navy said, “Successful test-firing of the extended-range #BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from #INSVisakhapatnam, #IndianNavy's newest indigenously-built guided-missile destroyer, represents a twin achievement...”

    In another tweet, the Indian Navy further said that the test has certified the precision of the ship's armament complex and combat system. It also said that it had validated a new capability that the missile has provided to the Indian Navy and the nation, further calling it a historic day. “Sam no Varunah!,” it said in another tweet.

    ALSO READ: Fugitive Sanjay Bhandari sues Thales over 'unpaid commission' for UPA-era deal

    On December 8, the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, clearing it for serial production.

    It was in July 2021 when the air version of BrahMos was last flight tested. With a range of 300 kilometer, the 2.5-tonne air-launched missile has a maximum speed of 2.8 mach.

    The land and sea versions of the BrahMos missile systems are already in service with the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. BrahMos has jointly been developed by India and Russia.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India successfully fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Vishakhapatnam gcw

    India successfully fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Vishakhapatnam

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant sets off for third phase of sea trials

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant sets off for third phase of sea trials

    Fake News: Pakistani-propaganda on Twitter exposed; sliced and diced clip of CCS meeting planted

    Fake News: Pakistani-propaganda on Twitter exposed; sliced and diced clip of CCS meeting planted

    14th round of India-China LAC talks on January 12

    14th round of India-China LAC talks on January 12

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA,. Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    football EPL Not asking for crazy stuff Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    "Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli finally end his century drought? Harbhajan Singh comments-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli finally end his century drought? Harbhajan Singh comments

    Hollywood Burke Shelly Budgie singer and bassist dies at 71 drb

    Burke Shelly, ‘Budgie’ singer and bassist, dies at 71

    Karnataka Deputy Commissioners given authority to shut schools in CM Bommai virtual meeting gcw

    Karnataka: Deputy Commissioners given authority to shut schools in CM Bommai's virtual meeting

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon