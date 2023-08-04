Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha clears Bill that paves the way for integrated theatre commands

    The Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill - 2023 aims to improve integration and jointness among the Armed Forces while keeping the existing Service Acts intact for personnel.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    The Lok Sabha has approved the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill 2023, which aims to grant greater authority to the Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) concerning disciplinary and administrative matters for personnel within or attached to such organizations.

    Currently, Armed Forces personnel are governed by their respective Service Acts -- Army Act 1950, Navy Act 1957, and Air Force Act 1950. The new Bill offers various advantages, including effective discipline maintenance in inter-service establishments by the ISOs' Heads, avoiding the need to revert personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent Service units, expediting the resolution of misconduct cases, and saving public money and time by avoiding multiple proceedings.

    This legislation paves the way for enhanced integration and jointness among the three Services, setting the stage for joint structures in the future and further improving the Armed Forces' functioning.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while introducing the Bill, described it as part of a series of military reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi government to empower the nation. The Bill is viewed as a crucial step toward fostering integration and jointness among the Armed Forces to tackle future challenges in a united manner.

    Key Features of the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill 2023:

    * Applicable to regular Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel, and those notified by the Central Government, serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation.

    * Empowers the Commander-in-Chief, Officer-in-Command, or other specially authorized officers with disciplinary and administrative powers for personnel within or attached to their ISOs, irrespective of their service.

    * Commanding Officers of Inter-Services organizations also granted the authority to initiate disciplinary and administrative actions for personnel appointed, deputed, posted, or attached to such organizations.

    * Enables the central government to establish Inter-Services Organisations.

    The 'ISO Bill-2023' serves as an Enabling Act and does not propose any changes to the existing Service Acts/Rules/Regulations. Service personnel serving in or attached to an ISO will continue to be governed by their respective Service Acts, while Heads of ISOs will exercise disciplinary and administrative powers as per existing regulations, regardless of their service.

