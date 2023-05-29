Last phase of forging 'Soul of Steel' underway at Niti Pass near China border

Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge is the world's first self-sustained high-altitude skill and endurance at such glaciated and snow-bound terrains. Peaks around Nanda Devi national park have been chosen for the challenge, which comes under Army's Ibex Brigade based at Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

The Soul of Steel, the Indian version of the 'Ironman Triathlon', has entered the last stage of training at Niti Valley along the Line of Actual Control with China. A team comprising 23 youths from across the country and instructors from the Indian Army and CLAW Global were inducted into the Amritganga Glacier last week.

The team of 23 youths has been testing their mettle at Amritganga Glacier. It should also be noted that Uttarakhand has a new mountaineering and glacier training destination at Gamshali in Niti Valley.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the same area where Chinese have been building two new military camps, helipads and other military infrastructures along their side of the border villages.

The training would go on for around 20 more days before the closing ceremony of the Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge, scheduled for June 17-18.

The participants have been undergoing intensive training in ice craft that includes ice climbing, glacier negotiation, snow shelters, and search, rescue, and evacuation techniques.

Prior to this, "the team had undergone for 2.5 months of overall training which has equipped them with skills for the challenges they will face while attempting summit on an unclimbed peak," said a CLAW (Conquer Land Air Water) Global official who spearheaded the initiative.

The CLAW is run by veterans and supported by the Indian Army's Adventure Wing. The challenge not only empowers the youth and promotes adventure sports in the border areas but is also an integral part of the larger Human Ability Biome.

"This initiative is in line with the prime minister’s flagship vibrant village program, leading to the development of these border areas. By bringing in economic growth and fostering nation-building, the event contributes to the overall progress of the region," the official said.

"The closing ceremony will also feature a military rock fest, where teams from various parts of the country, including military and civilian participants, will engage in friendly rock climbing and other thrilling multiple adventure activities," the official added.