Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

In yet another step towards realising the government’s ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has constructed a damage control simulator named “Amogh”, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Andaman and Nicobar on Friday.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru commissioned the simulator 'Amogh'. This is the fourth such facility commissioned for the Indian Navy by Goa Shipyard Ltd, an official said.

Prior to this, the GSL had installed simulators at Naval Training establishments situated at Visakhapatnam, Lonavala and Kochi.

According to the official, these simulators have been successfully serving the training needs of the Indian Navy personnel with zero downtime.

What is a damage control simulator?

It is essentially a training system that simulates a realistic and stress-induced yet controlled environment for crew training in ship damage control and repair in various scenarios while at sea.

The project has been completed and handed over to the Indian Navy by GSL prior to the contractual schedule on August 14, the official added.

“The facility is completely indigenously developed which showcases the efforts put in by Goa Shipyard in progressing the Government of India’s mission towards Self Reliance and ‘Atmanirbharta’.”

The contract for this was signed in August 2020 between GSL and the Indian Navy which will be used for training the crew to not only contain damage but also in how to respond to the threat with efficiency. GSL also exported one simulator to a neighbouring country a couple of years back.

