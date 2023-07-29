Indian Army to enhance Mandarin training for troops at China border

In response to the ongoing standoff with China's People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army is contemplating a rise in the number of Mandarin speakers within its ranks. The objective behind this initiative is to overcome language barriers during interactions with Chinese forces at the border

Amid the standoff with China’s People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army is mulling increasing the number of Mandarin speakers in the force. The move is aimed at removing the language barrier at local levels and having better engagement with them at LAC. It should be noted that Mandarin is a widely-spoken language in China.

Confirming the plan, the sources in the defence establishment told Asianet Newsable: "Prior to the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, there were two courses on Mandarin language but after the clash, it has been increased to four courses."

Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi-based Army Education Corps (AEC) Training College and Centre (TC&C) runs these courses, wherein around 10 officers and 30 junior commissioned officers and other ranks personnel get training in every batch. After their course, they are awarded a Master of Arts (MA) degree. A tailor-made course is also conducted at the same institute for the junior commissioned officers and other ranks for six months.

The institute also conducts two-month-long refresher courses for all those personnel who have completed the Chinese course. A few officers and men are also being trained at Delhi-based School for Foreign Languages. Besides, the three commands -- Northern, Central and Eastern -- mandated to look after the boundary with China run two courses every year with about 60 junior commissioned officers and other ranks in each batch. Four months back, Indian Army’s Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps or IV Corps had inked a memorandum of understanding with the Tezpur University for a 16-week Mandarin language course.

Further, capsule courses ranging from one month to three months are also conducted for the formations including the Brigades, Divisions and the Corps deployed along the Northern Borders. They are taught basic terms and vocabulary of Mandarin.

The need to train soldiers in the Mandarin language arises after facing numerous challenges in communication during border talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings. The sources further added that the planned enhancement of the language training is to improve the overall understanding of the Chinese soldiers.