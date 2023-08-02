India, United States to start 'Yudh Abhyas' in Alaska on September 25

Yudh Abhyas 2023: In the 14-day exercise, the elements like heliborne or airborne will be employed. The exercise will also validate the integrated surveillance grid and logistics during operations.

Armies of India and the United States will begin their joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' on September 25 at Fort Wainwright in Alaska. The exercise, which will conclude on October 8, will be conducted on a number of themes this year. The exercise will see the employment of the coalition-integrated battle group in the mountain and extreme climatic conditions. "The exercise is conducted to promote positive military relations between the Indian Army and the United States of America Army," an official said.

In the 14-day exercise, the elements like heliborne or airborne will be employed. The exercise will also validate the integrated surveillance grid and logistics during operations. Soldiers hailing from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army are set to participate in a 14-day-long exercise. While the US Army soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division joined the exercise last year, there's no official confirmation on the US division or brigade participating this year.

This joint exercise will place significant emphasis on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, enabling troops from both nations to practice swift and coordinated relief efforts in the aftermath of natural calamities. Last year, the exercise was held in Uttarakhand’s Auli, which is just about 100km away from the line of actual control with China.

In 2022, China had raised objections over the joint exercise and asserted that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between Beijing and New Delhi. While addressing the media persons last year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had stated that the joint military exercise held by India and the US near the LAC violated the spirit of relevant agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996 and does not help build bilateral trust.

The joint wargame is conducted every year between two countries with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations. Working towards a shared goal of promoting peace and stability in the region, the military cooperation between India and the US has been gathering momentum. Notably, exercises like Yudh Abhyas and Cope India have played a crucial role in enhancing collaboration between the two countries. Cope India, an air exercise, was recently conducted in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, further cementing the bonds of partnership.