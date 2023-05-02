India hands over Fast Patrol Vessel and Landing Craft Assault Ship to Maldives

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over a Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship to the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) on the second day of his 3-day visit to the Maldives. The MNDF Coast Guard ship Huravee was commissioned as the Fast Patrol Vessel, which can conduct fast coastal and offshore surveillance.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh described the handing over of the two ‘Made in India’ platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of India and the Maldives towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He stated that India, through a robust defence ecosystem, has significantly enhanced its manufacturing capabilities to support the capacity building of partner countries further.

“India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years. A defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. We produce world-class equipment to meet not only our own needs but also for exports. India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign countries that accommodate their national priorities and capacities. We wish to create symbiotic relationships where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all. India’s commitment to supporting the Maldives will only get stronger with time,” he said.

The IOR's two most common challenges, according to the defence minister, are climate change and sustainable resource extraction. He called for coordinated measures to ensure that the Indian Ocean's maritime zone remains peaceful and that its riches be best utilised for regional prosperity. He asserted that one key strategy for ensuring the continued prosperity and development of countries throughout the IOR is the sustainable exploitation of maritime resources.

