  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India facing 'unique, substantial' security challenges, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

    In his indirect reference to China and Pakistan, who have come closer in last couple of years against India, the Indian Army chief said, “We (three Services) are honing our capabilities, to undertake multi-domain operations. The focus is to exploit the potential of these domains, to create strategic effects on the adversaries.” 

    India facing unique substantial security challenges says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian Army along with two other Services — Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have undertaken several initiatives to stay a step ahead of India’s adversaries as they shall continue to gain their strategic objectives, short of conflict, by use of grey zone activities in the political, military and economic sphere in a collusive manner, its chief Gen MM Naravane said on Thursday. 

    In his indirect reference to China and Pakistan, who have come closer in last couple of years against India, the Indian Army chief said, “We (three Services) are honing our capabilities, to undertake multi-domain operations. The focus is to exploit the potential of these domains, to create strategic effects on the adversaries.” 

    In 2020, China attempted to capture India’s land which was thwarted by the alert Indian troops in Ladakh and Sikkim. The Pakistan had tried to destabilise India through proxy wars. The China’s PLA engaged into border standoff with India in parts of eastern Ladakh since May 2020.  The standoff had even led to killing of 20 Indian soldiers. China claimed four of their soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020. 

    “The events in 2020 have been testimony, to the diversity of security threats in all domains, and this has brought the spotlight towards, non-contact and grey-zone warfare,” the chief said. 

    Speaking at an event “Pragyan Conclave” organised by Delhi-based think tank CLAWS, Gen Naravane said, “We are witnessing conflicts increasingly transcending, time, space and force dimensions, and enveloping new frontiers. These wars blur the distinction, between combatants and non-combatants, front and rear, often avoid direct military engagements, and resort to extensive use of proxy actors.”

    Talking about the cyber and non conventional warfare, the Indian Army chief said, “There is no ‘M’ Day or ‘D’ Day, as has been the case earlier. These, along with Diplomatic, Informational, and Economic coercive activities, are already being prosecuted in the Grey Zone.” “The aim remains to incapacitate the adversary, disintegrate his sources of power, and render the command and control systems ineffective, so as to make physical forces redundant,” he added.

    Without taking China’s name, Gen Naravane also attacked them and said, “We have also observed, some nations challenging the globally accepted norms, and the Rules Based Order.” He was referring to the Dragon’s belligerent behaviour in South China Sea and along the LAC with India. 

    On Afghanistan, he said that the developments in Afghanistan have again brought to focus, “the use of proxies and Non-State actors to decisive effects.” He also reiterated that in future conflicts, the troops, on the forward-most locations, ready and in a high state of alertness, may not be the ones to face the first wave of aggression. 

    On Pakistan, he stated that the ceasefire on the Line of Control continues to hold, because “we have negotiated from a position of strength.” On China, he added that the developments on “our Northern Borders, have also adequately underscored, the requirement of ready and capable forces, with an optimal component of Boots on Ground, backed by modern technology, to preserve our Sovereignty and Integrity.”

    On future contours of war, he said it will have an overbearing tilt towards modern technologies.  From an Indian perspective, “we face unique, substantial and multi-domain challenges.  Disputed borders with nuclear neighbours, coupled with State sponsored Proxy War, stretches our security apparatus and resources.”

    Further, he said that the 3 R’s — Restructuring, Rebalancing and Reorienting of Forces, has already been initiated.  “We are further consolidating, from our operational experiences to these changes, and this shall remain a work in progress.”

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    Defence Budget 2022: Thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat

    Defence Budget 2022: Thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000 drones spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000-drone spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    Virat to Darmi to Heena: Animals that were awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15-dnm

    President’s Bodyguard Virat's service comes to an end; likely to be retained at Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Recent Stories

    Football EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone will Mikel Arteta turn to Gabriel Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack

    EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone, will Arteta turn to Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack?

    Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit RCB

    Deepika Padukone gives ‘boss lady' vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth

    TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament - ADT

    TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament

    G Square Housing signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador-vpn

    G Square Housing signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon