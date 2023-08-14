Independence Day 2023: Story of Squadron Leader GL Vineet, the officer who has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal

President Droupadi Murmu honors Squadron Leader GL Vineet with the Vayu Sena Medal for his adept piloting during a challenging airborne crisis, which resulted in a safe landing amidst mechanical failure and stall conditions

In recognition of skill and bravery, President Droupadi Murmu has awarded the prestigious Vayu Sena Medal to Squadron Leader GL Vineet, currently stationed at a transport aircraft base. The incident unfolded on 19 October 2022, when Sqn Ldr GL Vineet was designated as the captain of a transport aircraft for an instructional sortie. The flight proceeded without incident until the aircraft ascended to an altitude of 11,000 feet within the base's local flying area. During the demonstration of a stall manoeuvre, an abrupt loud noise echoed through the cabin, causing the aircraft to yaw and roll abruptly to the left.

The critical moment arrived as the port engine oil pressure warning light illuminated, accompanied by the master warning light, indicating severe mechanical damage to the port engine. The convergence of engine failure and being in a stalled state of flight at low speeds, with reduced control effectiveness, presented an exceptionally challenging situation, requiring extraordinary skill levels for recovery.

The risk of the aircraft entering a spin or encountering a catastrophic accident was imminent should control not be regained promptly. Sqn Ldr GL Vineet's response demonstrated immediate action and exemplary piloting proficiency, preventing the aircraft from entering an abnormal attitude.

Despite confronting an unanticipated and unrecorded dire emergency, his composure remained unwavering. Executing the prescribed recovery procedures from the stall, he promptly shut down the port engine to avert further harm to the engine and airframe.

His exceptional piloting expertise, coupled with seamless crew coordination and a composed mental state amidst adverse conditions, culminated in a successful single-engine landing, ensuring the safety of all onboard.

Sqn Ldr GL Vineet exhibited profound courage, a heightened situational awareness, unmatched piloting skills, and an elevated standard of professionalism.

His actions in manoeuvring and recovering a compromised aircraft stand as a testament to his dedication to ensuring the safety of the aircraft and its occupants. The conferred Vayu Sena Medal is a fitting recognition of his exceptional contributions in the face of a challenging airborne crisis.

