IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Today on the Eastern seaboard, @IAF_MCC undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi aircraft,” the IAF said.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force has successfully conducted test firing of the DRDO-developed air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal.

“Today on the Eastern seaboard, @IAF_MCC undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi aircraft,” the IAF said.

The test was carried out in close coordination with the Indian Navy. The missile directly hit on the target which was a decommissioned ship of the Indian Navy.

This is the third successful test firing since October 2020. The supersonic missile system was also tested in December 2021 that had paved the way for its serial production.

The 8.4-metre-long BrahMos missile system is the fastest across the globe and has a flight range of 450 km. The range has been enhanced from enhanced from 290 km following India's entry in Missile Technology Control Regime.

It also carries a conventional warhead up to 300 kg.

The weight of the BrahMos air version had to reduce to 2.4 tonnes because it has to be launched from a moving platform. The land and navy versions of the missile system’s weigh at 2.9 tonnes as it is launched from a standstill platform.

BrahMos Supersonic missile system is a Joint Venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the development, production and marketing.

The offensive missile weapon system has already been inducted into the tri-services (Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force) of the Indian Armed Forces.