    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    The Spike NLOS boasts a wireless data link for real-time control, enabling operators to adapt or abort missions mid-flight. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, these advanced missiles have found their way into the arsenals of 38 countries worldwide.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 8:31 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force is poised to bolster its capabilities even further, with a strategic focus on testing the Israeli Spike NLOS anti-tank guided missiles. To this end, the IAF has already received a quantity of Israeli Spike NLOS Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) for comprehensive testing. These missiles are slated to be integrated onto the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, initiating a series of firing trials. Subsequently, plans are in place to deploy these missiles across various other Indian attack helicopters. The remarkable versatility of the Spike NLOS lies in its seamless adaptability to land, aviation, and maritime platforms.

    The Israeli Spike NLOS system stands as a multi-role electro-optical and infrared missile system. Its current operational range extends to 32 km, prompting a significant interest from Indian forces to acquire substantial quantities through the "Make in India" initiative. The Spike NLOS uniquely addresses the challenge of attacking distant or concealed targets, circumventing the need for a direct line-of-sight approach.

    Central to the capabilities of the Israeli Spike is its wireless data link, which empowers operators with real-time video imagery and the ability to exercise control during the missile's flight. This dynamic feature also allows for mission adjustments or cancellations en route to the intended target. The renowned Spike family of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) is the brainchild of the Israeli defence technology leader, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Notably, more than 30,000 Spike missiles have been globally distributed by Rafael, designed for launch from a diverse range of over 45 platforms.

    Characterized by their lightweight nature and "fire and forget" tactical prowess, Spike missiles leverage cutting-edge electro-optical (EO) and fibre-optic technologies. This advanced system finds utility across infantry, rapid reaction forces, ground units, and helicopters alike.

    The prevalence of Spike missiles extends far beyond Israel, as they find deployment in the defence arsenals of 38 other countries. Notable among these are Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, the UK, the Philippines, Singapore, the Netherlands, Romania, Chile, Colombia, Finland, Germany, Poland, Italy, Peru, Spain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Estonia, and Lithuania.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
