    IAF Day to be held in Chennai this year

    The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 92nd raising day in Chennai on October 8 with a parade, fly-past, and airshow featuring Rafale, Sukhoi, and Tejas jets. The event will be held over the Bay of Bengal, with thousands expected to attend.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be celebrating its 92nd raising day at Chennai in Tamil Nadu on October 8. 

    This would be the third time that the IAF Day celebration has taken place outside Delhi. Before this, Chandigarh and Prayagraj had hosted the IAF Day in 2022 and 2023, respectively. 

    At Chennai, the IAF parade and fly-past would take place at 7:45, an official said. “After the parade and fly-past program, the mega airshow will start over the Bay of Bengal, wherein the IAF’s frontline fighter jets, including Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas would participate.

    Akashganga team will also perform stunts in the sky, wherein over thousands of people will witness this historic moment in Chennai. It must be noted that a new Air Force chief will take over at the end of this month. Among the problems, Air Marshal AP Singh is the front-runner for the post.

    The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932, and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

