BREAKING Historic first night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant (WATCH)

The Indian Navy has achieved another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K fighter aircraft on INS Vikrant. As per the Indian Navy, this is indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

"This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the naval pilots,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

