Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING Historic first night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant (WATCH)

    "This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the naval pilots,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    Historic First night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant (WATCH)
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 25, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The Indian Navy has achieved another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K fighter aircraft on INS Vikrant. As per the Indian Navy, this is indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

    "This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the naval pilots,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India rubbishes China's buffer zone demand, insists on China restoring patrolling rights in Depsang

    India rubbishes PLA's buffer zone demand, insists on China restoring patrolling rights in Depsang

    MRSAM missile fired from INS Mormugao takes out supersonic target (WATCH)

    MRSAM missile fired from INS Mormugao takes out supersonic target (WATCH)

    China sets up new camps near Niti Pass at LAC, PLA building roads and helipads

    China sets up new camps near Niti Pass at LAC, PLA building roads and helipads

    After Rajasthan crash, IAF grounds 'Flying Coffins' MiG-21 fighter jets snt

    After Rajasthan crash, IAF temporarily grounds 'Flying Coffins' MiG-21 fighter jets

    sikkim bharatiya sena ki jai indian army lauded for rescuing 500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Chungthang watch snt

    'Bharatiya Sena Ki Jai': Army lauded for rescuing 500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration AJR

    'Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration

    'Some govt employees have 'doctorate' in corruption': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Some govt employees have 'doctorate' in corruption': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S CNG Comparing fuel efficiency engine price other details gcw

    Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Comparing fuel efficiency, price, other details

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah snt

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you know India's temple of democracy?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon