Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) achieved a significant milestone as it completed the maiden flight of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter aircraft in Bengaluru on Thursday. Lasting 15 minutes, this flight marks a pivotal moment in India's efforts towards indigenous aircraft development.

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas Mk1A had successfully conducted its first flight for 18 minutes on March 28 over Bengaluru's skies. The HAL had to deliver the first LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter in February 2024, but the delivery got delayed. The HAL is expected to deliver the aircraft to the IAF in a couple of months.

    About a month ago, the Tejas Mk1A programme witnessed a successful flight with the integration of the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) in prototype LSP7. The DFCC integrated is indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer features a Quadraplex Power PC-based Processor, high-speed autonomous state machine-based I/O controller, enhanced computational throughput and complex on-board software compiled to DO178C level- A safety requirements. 

    "The aircraft taxied out from the hangars of HAL's Aircraft Division and took off at 1:15 pm and successfully landed at 1:33 pm. Chief Test Pilot Group Captain KK Venugopal flew the aircraft," an official said. 

    The Indian Air Force’s ‘Cobras’, Number 3 Squadron, will be the first to operate the LCA Mk 1A, as it retires its ageing Russian-origin MiG-21 Bisons. The Tejas Mk1A has over 40 enhancements from its previous version of the home-grown fighter project, which is already in operation. These enhancements include air-to-air refuelling, beyond-visual-range [BVR] capabilities, and enemy radar interference capacity, among others.

    In January 2021, the Indian Air Force placed an order for 83 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft and in December 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed defence acquisition council gave approval for the procurement of an additional 97 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft from HAL.

    With the induction of the first version of LCA Tejas in 2016, the IAF is currently operating with two Squadrons -- 45 and 18 at the Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the HAL produces eight LCA aircraft per year and it is expected to double it by 2025, and subsequently, to 24 aircraft per year over the succeeding three years. Presently, the IAF has 40 aircraft of the first version of LCA.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact check Indian Army says Gorkha Brigade NOT being downsized

    Fact-Check: Indian Army says Gorkha Brigade NOT being downsized

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Will keep taking 'affirmative action' to secure Indian Ocean Region: Indian Navy Chief

    Will keep taking 'affirmative action' to secure Indian Ocean Region: Indian Navy Chief

    Why IAF shifted a helicopter unit from Western Air Command to Thanjavur, TN

    Why IAF shifted a helicopter unit from Western Air Command to Thanjavur, TN

    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more anr

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns vkp

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details AJR

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI gcw

    WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon