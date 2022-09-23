From the IAF Vault: Story of India's 'accidental' staging post

The only station named as a 'staging post' in the Indian Air Force was the Number 1 Aircraft Staging Post at Car Nicobar in 1956. IAF historian Anchit Gupta narrates the fascinating story of how Car Nicobar was the only Royal Air Force base in independent India and later became an accidental IAF 'staging post'.

A staging post is simply an airstrip where transport aircraft can land. It can be a tiny airstrip used for refuelling or navigation or a large transport base. During World War II, the British Royal Air Force Transport Command set up hundreds of staging posts worldwide, from the United States to the Far East.

Back to Andaman. In 1858, the British set up Andaman and, later, in 1869, Nicobar (Nancowry Island) as penal colonies. Nicobar was shut down in 1888, but Port Blair persisted with a small presence. It was not intended to be a military post prior to WWII.

Also Read: From the IAF Vault: How C-87 Liberator took India over Everest and beyond

Andaman and Nicobar Islands had poor communication with mainland India. A steamer that moved four times a year in the 1940s (SS Maharaja) was the only connection to Andaman and Nicobar and the mainland. This was the only way to sustain the Island with food and other provisions.

By January 1942, it was apparent that Rangoon would fall to the Japanese. While the British did have a Battalion of Gorkhas at Port Blair, they started evacuating. Evacuations were done via SS Maharaja, with a capacity of 500 per trip, and made a trip every three weeks or so.

Andaman and Nicobar was strategic. It was situated at the head of the Indian Ocean, with access to both South East Asia and India. The Japanese could target British aircraft out of Burma and British fleet in the Indian Ocean and submarines in the Strait of Malacca. Later, the Japanese attacked Trincomalee and Visakhapatnam from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Also Read: From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

The Japanese attacked Andaman Island in February 1942. On March 23, 1942, around 13,000 Japanese soldiers took control of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. By August 1943, they controlled Car Nicobar Islands and stationed 1,000 troops. Troop concentration was mainly in Port Blair (South Andaman) and Car Nicobar.

The Japanese invested in air raid shelters, anti-aircraft guns, bunkers, roads, jetties and an airstrip. In 1937, the British had constructed an airstrip at Port Blair but left it unpaved. In 1943, the Japanese paved the airstrip and put-up lighting for night landings. Today, the civilian airport stands at this place.

Churchill was keen to retake Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the Americans and Chinese were keen on a British forward move in the Indian Ocean. Operation Buccaneer was planned by the South East Asia Command to attack Andaman and Nicobar Islands in late 1943 but was cancelled on December 9, 1943, by Churchill to focus on other fronts of the war.

Also Read: From the IAF vault: Story of Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter

The Island was given over to the nominal administration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army in 1943-end by the Japanese. Fortifications, air raids and famine characterized the Japanese occupation. Food was always imported to the Island, and supply ships could not reach it due to the fighting.

In 1944, the Eastern Fleet started to attack Andaman and Nicobar Islands and choke-off supplies. In March 1945, HMS Rapid, Suamarez and Volage attacked Steward Sound. Hellcat strikes on the Nicobar Islands, and Mosquito photo-recce was carried out from Ceylon. The British took control of Andaman and Nicobar back from the Japanese on September 26, 1945.

Post-independence, India hurriedly colonized Andaman and Nicobar Islands with displaced Bengali refugees. Andaman and Nicobar was depleted, had minimal population density and a climate similar to Bengal. For strategic reasons, it needed to be occupied by Indians before any other country.

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

The RAF Transport Command in 1945 decided extra capacity was needed on the Indian Ocean route, intending to extend the Trunk Route from the UK to Ceylon to Australia. This would keep the British colonies in Ceylon, Malaya, and Australia connected.

In May 1947, the RAF set up a meteorological and radar station in Car Nicobar on the airstrip that the Japanese had constructed. Car Nicobar was made an RAF staging post for refuelling and navigation aids between Ceylon and Singapore with a motley staff of RAF personnel.

After India became an independent country, in a rare move, it allowed the RAF to keep this staging post on the Island, thereby making it an RAF base on Indian territory. In return, it got access to RAF staging posts in Europe, which it did use when its aircraft travelled west.

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

Over the next few years, multiple RAF crews and squadrons visited the Car Nicobar staging post for varying periods of time. The 52/110 Sqn Valetta crews that flew the Changi-Butterworth-Car Nicobar-Negombo-Gan 'air bridge' were lightly referred to as Gan Air or Gan Pig Run.

In May 1953, the RAF staging post caused a furore in the Parliament of India when a member quizzed the government on the use of the staging post to potentially wage war on another colony, namely Malaya. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru personally had to answer and satisfy the member.

In February 54, the question came up in Parliament again, and the then defence minister had to handle some tough cross-questions. It seems this triggered the government into taking over the base. The IAF took over, renaming it as Number 1 Staging Post even though it had nowhere to stage to!

Also Read: From the IAF Vault: Story of IAF's own 'Top Gun' academy and its 'Mavericks'

The IAF decided to have the staging post under the charge of its 6 Wing based at Barrackpore. However, it needed to first send equipment to Car Nicobar, which was still reliant on SS Maharaja for regular transit. This turned out to be a tougher job than anyone had imagined.

The challenge presented was the limited facility to transport heavy equipment (MT vehicles weighing 4 to 25 tons each) by sea as the only ship operating was small and old. In addition, the crane at Calcutta (now Kolkata) could not haul up such a load, and the monsoon rains delayed matters further.

The IAF airlifted some men and light material, and the RAF and local administration provided facilities. Thus, the IAF reached the far end of India's boundaries and occupied the Car Nicobar base on July 1, 1956.

The IAF started running Dakota Couriers between Barrackpore and Carnic once a week, with 11 Squadron taking up the role. The route was via Rangoon for safety reasons. This triggered a discussion to rebuild the airstrip at Port Blair for both defence and civilian benefit.

In 1967, the runway was extended to 9,000 feet. In 1985, 122 Helicopter Flight moved in as the first permanent IAF flying unit at Car Nicobar. The IAF ran it as a staging post till 1986, after which it became 15 FBSU and 37 Wing in 1993. Now it has emerged as the IAF's strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean Region.

Also Read: From the IAF vault: Story of the 'Top Guns' from India

The author is a finance professional, currently Managing Director at a Private Equity Firm, and hails from a military family. He is deeply interested in Indian aviation history and has regularly contributed across platforms on Indian Air Force history. You can check out his work on Twitter: @AnchitGupta9