Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French Army chief will witness Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher in action at Pokhran

    India aims to boost its presence in the global defence market by exporting platforms like Tejas aircraft, BrahMos missiles, and Pinaka systems. India's defence production is projected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore

    French Army chief will witness Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher in action at Pokhran
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 8:59 PM IST

    French Army chief General Pierre Schill, who has arrived in India on Tuesday, will be witnessing the firepower demonstration of the indigenously developed and manufactured Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher on Wednesday at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, on Wednesday. 

    Watch The Pinaka In Action

    It should be noted that France has emerged as one of the most reliable defence partners during crisis times. Aiming to position itself in the global defence market, India is now pushing for export of its defence platforms, including light combat aircraft Tejas, Brahmos supersonic cruise missile system, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system, among others.

    A day ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that in the next four years, India’s annual defence production is expected to touch a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore and exports of military hardware is poised to reach Rs 50,000 crore.

    India has recently delivered the Pinaka system to Armenia amidst ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan. Nigeria and Indonesia have also evinced interest in the system.

    Sources said that the visiting French Army chief will witness the Tata Group-made Pinaka launcher at Pokhran in Rajasthan. 

    The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher has a maximum range of 40 km for Mark-I and 60 km for Mark-I enhanced version. The system has capability to fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds. 

    Upon his arrival in Delhi, Gen Schill called on his Indian counterpart General Manoj Pande and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies. 

    Besides witnessing the Pinaka firepower demonstration, the French Army chief will also be interacting with defence industry representatives.

    “He will also be visiting Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur and interact with senior military commanders,” an Indian Army official said.

    Before leaving for France on February 29, General Pierre Schill will be addressing the officers at the National Defence College (NDC) in Delhi.

    An official statement from the Indian Army said: “The visit by General Pierre Schill highlights the shared commitment of France and India to strengthen their strategic collaboration across defence, security, and technology.”

    “Such bilateral visits and various exercises between the militaries of both the nations epitomise the longstanding bond between the armed forces and reinforce their dedication to promoting regional stability and international security,” it said.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 8:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaganyaan mission: Four astronauts trained at the same Russian centre as Rakesh Sharma snt

    Gaganyaan mission: Four astronauts trained at the same Russian centre as Rakesh Sharma

    India now sources over 85 per cent ammunition indigenously: Army Chief

    India now sources over 85 per cent ammunition indigenously: Army Chief

    Adani Group opens India's first ammunition-missile manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

    Adani Group opens India’s first ammunition-missile manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

    Action post investigation Western Command after Army Public School principal and teacher are booked for student's suicide

    'Action post investigation...' Western Command after APS principal, teacher are booked for student's suicide

    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war snt

    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war

    Recent Stories

    Sandeshkhali row: Women point to sites where Sheikh Shahjahan allegedly exploited them (WATCH) AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: Women point to sites where Sheikh Shahjahan allegedly exploited them (WATCH)

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal snt

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal

    Explained Why were no women selected among the four astronauts for Gaganyaan mission snt

    Explained: Why were no women selected among the four astronauts for Gaganyaan mission

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction snt

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction

    Who is Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, India's newly appointed Lokpal? AJR

    Who is Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, India's newly appointed Lokpal?

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon