Exclusive: Abhilash Tomy, the 1st Indian to complete Golden Globe Race, reveals challenges he faced (WATCH)

Five years after suffering a life-threatening and potentially paralysing accident at the Golden Globe Race, Abhilash Tomy, a retired Indian Naval officer, become the first Indian to complete the same prestigious 30,000 mile race last month.

The solo around-the-world sailing competition, which began on September 4, 2022, in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, saw the Indian adventurer and sailor place second. On April 29, 2023, Tomy crossed the finish line after an almost eight-month journey that took her across oceans and around massive capes.

Only three boats out of sixteen made it through the 236-day journey, which included Tomy's UAE-registered yacht Bayanat. The historic feat came five years after he suffered a life-threatening and potentially paralysing accident at the Golden Globe Race.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable's Anish Kumar, Abhilash Tomy revealed which was the toughest cape and also stated that 'not being able to stay in touch with family' was the toughest challenge he endured. The former naval officer also reveals what is instore next for him

Watch this exclusive chat with Abhilash Tomy:

Abhilash Tomy was sailing in third place when he and his yacht were caught in a storm during the September 2018 Golden Globe Race. Tomy was stranded in a gale because his boat broke. His spinal fractures were caused by falling from the mast, and titanium had to be put into his spine to reinforce it.

The former Dornier pilot promised to finish the illustrious race ever since he was forced to withdraw from the 2018 Golden Globe Race. Abhilash Tomy did have to deal with diesel leaks, broken halyards, electrical outages, damaged sails, and more during his latest feat. However, the former Naval commander didn't give up, though, at any point.