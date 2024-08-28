Ex-Army personnel convicted & sentence by NIA Lucknow court in Pakistan-operated espionage case

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A special NIA court in Lucknow on Wednesday convicted and sentenced former Indian Army personnel, Saurabh Sharma, in connection with a Pakistan-operated espionage case. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 9:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 9:47 PM IST

    A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Lucknow on Wednesday convicted and sentenced former Indian Army personnel, Saurabh Sharma, in connection with a Pakistan-operated espionage case.

    Sharma was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment with varying terms, the maximum being five years, and fined under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Official Secrets Act.

    Sharma, who served as a signalman in the Indian Army, was arrested on January 8, 2021, along with another accused, Anas Yakub Giteli, a resident of Gujarat.

    The case, initially investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh, was later transferred to the NIA, which re-registered the case on February 5, 2021, and subsequently filed a chargesheet against both accused under relevant sections of the law.

    According to the NIA's investigation, Sharma was drawn into the espionage network by a pseudonymous entity named ‘Neha Sharma,’ allegedly operated by Defence/ISI agents from Pakistan.

    He reportedly shared restricted and confidential information about Indian military installations with this entity. The leaked information included sensitive details that could compromise national security.

    The investigation further revealed that Sharma received funds from multiple sources, including Pakistani entities and the co-accused Giteli, in exchange for the classified information. The court's judgment marks a critical step in cracking down on espionage activities threatening India's security.

