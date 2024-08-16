Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Building futures: Vikarabad radar station project spurs infra and economic boom

    The Indian Navy's VLF radar station project in Vikarabad, Telangana, aims for completion by 2027. It will be the country's second VLF facility, with the Navy committing to ecological preservation and community development. The project includes a new road to a nearby temple and a township with essential amenities.

    Building futures: Vikarabad radar station project spurs infra and economic boom
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    For decades, the Indian armed forces have secured the country’s borders from such enemies as China and Pakistan. More so, they have become perfect examples of sustainable development and preservers of the environment. This is because the projects undertaken by the tri-Services—the army, navy and air force—minimize ecological damage in sensitive zones.

    If the defence forces are carrying out work in such places as jungles or mangroves, their projects lead to the overall development of the area. One such project is the Indian Navy’s very low frequency (VLF) radar station project in the Vikarabad district of Telangana. After it is completed, expectedly in 2027, this communication transmission station will be the country’s second VLF facility after the INS Kattabomman in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

    Although the Vikarabad radar station facility was sanctioned by the Centre in 2010 and received all mandatory approvals—including environment clearance—by 2017, work on the project could not be started as a local conservation group filed a petition against it in court in 2020. However, in January this year, Telangana High Court vacated the stay, giving a green light to the project.

    As construction of the VLF radar station in Vikarabad picks up pace, the navy has assured locals that it will strictly follow all the mandatory government guidelines while executing the project. It has vowed “to preserve biodiversity and ecological balance in the region through extensive planting”. It has also committed to maintaining over 50% of the area’s land as forest.

    Moreover, the VLF station coming up in Vikarabad will not disturb life in and around the holy Hindu shrine of Sri Ramalingeshwara Temple, which sits atop the Ananthagiri Hills of the district. As the centuries-old temple will become a part of the VLF station’s premises, the navy has confirmed that it will construct an all-new road, which will allow uninterrupted entry into, and exit from, the sacred site, keeping the ease of pilgrims as the focal point of its development plan in the region.

    Besides, the navy will be constructing a small township within the project’s premises to cater to the needs of around 2,500-3,000 people, including naval personnel. The navy has promised to build schools, hospitals, banks and markets that would be of immense benefit to people living in the area. Their children will be allowed to enrol in the schools that will be part of the premises. The hospitals functioning from the facility, on their part, will offer them world-class medical facilities.

    (The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

    Image Courtesy: Flickr

