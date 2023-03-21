Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    The main objective of holding such an exercise is to deepen and refine the interoperability and operational preparedness for UN peacekeeping operations.

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Troops of Indian and 23 African nations' armies began the second edition of the Africa-India Field Training Exercise 'AFINDEX- 2023' at Aundh-based Foreign Training Node in Maharashtra, focusing on Humanitarian Mine Action and Peace Keeping Operations.

    A total of 100 personnel from Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Senegal, Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are attending the unique field training exercise. 

    Also Read: Explained: Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    It is pertinent to mention here that the joint military exercise is being conducted as part of  New Delhi’s outreach to Africa.

    The outreach initiative began in 2008 through the India-Africa Summit and thereafter held in 2015 and 2019. The main objective of holding such an exercise is to deepen and refine the interoperability and operational preparedness for UN peacekeeping operations.

    Exercise AFINDEX 2023 will be held in four phases. In the first phase of the exercise, the Indian Army will train the visiting troops. It will be followed by a Humanitarian Mine Action and a Peace Keeping Operations Phase.

    In the final phase, the troops will validate what they have learnt during the exercise. 

    AFINDEX 2023 focus

    The primary focus of the joint military exercise remains to be tactical drills, procedures and the ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability. 

    "It will bring out practical aspects of the theme-based training and aim to enable the participants to comprehend and put into practice the validated drills and procedures through situational-based discussions and tactical exercise," an Indian Army official said.

    Indigenous weapons will be used during the exercise. Indian Army will use homemade weapon systems during the exercise. The African troops will also hone their skills in Made-in-India weapons and military equipment.

    "New generation equipment manufactured in India will be showcased during the exercise to give a feel of their efficacy to the troops of the participating nations," the official said.

    Also Read: India's mega Africa outreach: Army Chiefs' conclave, field-training exercise

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
