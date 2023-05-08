All-women marching contingents at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

Asianet Newsable reached out to former members of the armed forces to understand their thoughts on the government's decision to have women-only marching contingents in the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Patha in the national capital next year

The government's decision to have women-only marching contingents in the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Patha in the national capital next year will be a turning point in the 21st century for the largest most-populous and most democratic country in the world, some armed forces veterans have said.

Asianet Newsable reached out to former members of the armed forces to understand their thoughts on the government's decision.

Captain Amrit Kaur (Retd), who served the Indian Army from 2002 to 2008, is thrilled with the announcement. "I was a part of the Republic Day parade myself in 1998 and I have felt that extreme pride that one feels marching on Rajpath! Those who truly believe that the 50 per cent strength of this country or''women' are an important source of success and empowerment of this country as a whole, would be happy with this decision too.

"And for the rest of those who feel it is for 'symbolism', I really do not think anyone can change their mindset but themselves. It is not being a feminist; it is being progressive! Women empowerment in India is an essential tool for development, as these days women across the world are actively working as leaders and surpassing others in all the spheres of life," she added.

Captain Amrit Kaur (Retd), who was deployed in insurgency-prone Silchar in Assam during her tenure, said: "Our country has progressed at a consistent pace towards becoming a powerful nation and 'Nari Shakti' has played a major role in that. Whether its politics, defence, education, science, arts, being CEOs of big companies or even as entrepreneurs, or field of farming and small-scale industries, women have consistently contributed a great deal towards making India 5th largest economy and they continue to do so."

"Hence, for once to showcase the backbone of our nation on the Rajpath to the world -- 'Indian Women' from various fields -- would not only be a moment of great pride to this nation but also be inspiring to all the women and girls of this country to do their best and give their respective contribution in every field possible. Swami Vivekananda rightly said, "There is no chance of the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing," she added.

'This will be a turning point'

Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd), who commanded a brigade in the Tawang sector and was responsible for the security of the border there, termed the decision a turning point.

"This will be a turning point in the 21st century for the largest most-populous and democratic country in the world. India, as such, is the only country that had adopted a universal franchise ahead of time. Once again, India should make baby steps towards 'gender equality' as enshrined in the Constitution of India," he said.

"For India to be a developed country by 2047 the national focus has been rightfully projected to showcase the women's power in the Indian society for a standing recognition in the subject in global perspective," he added.

'Women's empowerment good but it should not be overhyped'

However, Major Gen SB Asthana (Retd), former Indian Army officer and global strategic and military analyst, disagreed with the decision.

"There are two things – gender equality and gender equity. Gender equity is what you keep promoting when you feel there is any variation with regard to gender. Gender equality is equal representation. As of now, we are going through a phase of gender equity now and once you reach gender equality then there will be nothing like this. Once you are absolutely equal then it does not matter. Then it can be a mixed contingent or anything. I am a promoter to say that we should quickly move the gender equality. There is no point in unnecessarily glamourizing that India is doing more for the girls. We have already done enough," he said.

"The all-women contingent would be a step toward gender equality and the next step would be mixed contingent with equally represented. Currently, there are lesser women officers or soldiers than males. It is not only in India but all over the world. There is no country where women's representation is equal to men's representation in the armed forces and India is no exception. The idea of women's empowerment is good but up to some points but it should not be overhyped. It should be taken as a normal thing. I am not against the all-women contingent but I am against the hype around it," he added.