After Rajasthan crash, IAF temporarily grounds 'Flying Coffins' MiG-21 fighter jets

Three people died in Rajasthan earlier this month after after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Hanumangarh. The MiGs have also been called the 'Flying Coffins' because of the sheer number of lives of IAF personnel.

New Delhi: Weeks after a crash in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district in which three civilians were killed, the Indian Air Force on Saturday grounded the entire fleet of Soviet-origin MiG-21 Bison.

Sources in the IAF said, “The MiG-21 Bison aircraft will not be in operation till checks and procedures are completed. It has gone for one time checks.”

“After the March 8 crash, investigation is underway to ascertain the reason of the accident," sources stated.

The sources further added that the checks and process would take a long time. However, they did not reveal the exact time period.

Earlier this month, three people lost their lives after the MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed into a house in Hanumangarh in Rajasthan shortly after it took off for a routine training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh.

It must be noted that the three services have also grounded advanced light helicopter Dhruv and light combat helicopters after the navy and coast guard’s chopper crashed over a month back.

Currently, the IAF has only three MiG-21 squadrons, comprising of about 50 fighter jets. The Air Force has sanctioned the strength of 42 squadrons, but it operates with only 31 squadrons.

Involved in over 400 crashes since their induction in 1960s, the MiG-21s will be phased out of the service by 2024.

In 1960s, India had procured over 700 Mig 21s from Soviet in an effort to bolster its air capability. The single-engine jets used to be the mainstay of the Air Force.

These jets will be replaced with the home-made light combat helicopter Tejas. In January 2021, the government had awarded contract worth Rs 48,000 crore to state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 83 LCA Tejas.

As part of its modernisation drive and to fill the gap of depleting squadron, the IAF procured 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under the government to government deal with France.