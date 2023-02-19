This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection; here's why

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The jacket has been specifically developed for VVIPs to wear over a suit. The lightweight (1.8 kg) jacket is available in different colour options as per user requirements. 

    Aero India 2023: This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    The eco-friendly jacket that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore during the Parliament's Budget session made big headlines. Now, another jacket, made with the assistance of the latest cutting-edge technology, is set to revolutionise VIP protection in the country. This will be a game-changer, said Rajeev Sharma, General Manager-Operations at Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), which has developed the bullet-resistant jacket for VVIPs, while speaking to Asianet Newsable at the Aero India 2023. 

    To note, Troop Comforts Limited is a government enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. It is a conglomerate of four units which have been carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. 

    Watch the full interview below and read further

    The jacket has been specifically developed for VVIPs to wear over a suit. The lightweight (1.8 kg) jacket is available in different colour options as per user requirements. Made of Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethlene, which is used as a soft armour panel, the jacket protects the user from 9x19mm ammunition (pistols or revolvers).

    The outer carrier fabric is high-grade Raymond suiting fabric, and the jacket has a shelf life of five years. 

    The UAVs that may keep an eye on India's northern borders soon

    Rajeev said, "With this (VVIP bullet-proof jacket), TCL will diversify into civil markets also. Until now, we have been concentrating on the defence services. Now we are diversifying in the civil market also. This product has been appreciated by one and all."

    At Aero India 2023, TCL showcased five new products which could be used by the Indian Air Force. One of them is the coat combat digital that is meant for use in light winters. The coat confirms to the IAF's recently-introduced digital pattern of camouflage for its combat uniform. 

    Also showcased were fire-retardent and high-altitude tents, combat shoes, parachutes, bulletproof vests and the Extended Cold Weather Covering system or the ECWCS, which is currently undergoing trials in Siachen. The ECWCS is meant to be used at over 18,000 feet, where the temperature dips below minus 50 and the wind blows at around 40 kmph. The ECWCS has seven layers, and can be worn in eight different combinations. TCL is hoping to get the order from the Indian Army for the ECWCS soon.

    INS Vikrant to be ready for deployment by 2023-end; TEDBF aircraft production by 2032

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
