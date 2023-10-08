Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    91st Air Force Day: Iconic Dakota DC-3 VP 905 takes flight (WATCH)

    Named 'Parashurama,' this aircraft played a crucial role in India's history, particularly during the 1947/48 events in Jammu and Kashmir. Officially welcomed into the IAF's Vintage Squadron in 2018, it stands as a symbol of valor and heritage

    91st Indian Air Force Day: Iconic Dakota DC-3 VP 905 takes flight
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    The 91st Indian Air Force Day celebration in Prayagraj showcased the meticulously restored Dakota DC-3 VP 905, a historic aircraft gifted to the Indian Air Force by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This remarkable aircraft, affectionately named 'Parashurama' after the sixth avatar of Vishnu, holds legendary status for its pivotal role in India's history, particularly during the 1947/48 events concerning Pakistan's efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

    On May 4, 2018, the Dakota DC-3 was officially welcomed into the IAF's Vintage Squadron at Air Force Station Hindan, proudly displaying its distinctive tail number VP 905. Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's deep connection to this aircraft, stemming from his father Air Commodore (retd) M K Chandrasekhar's service as a Dakota pilot in the IAF, adds a personal touch to this remarkable gift.

    The Dakota DC-3's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. This unique aircraft, an integral part of the Indian Air Force's history, was acquired and lovingly restored in the UK. Following the retirement of the Dakota fleet, the last of these aircraft faced an uncertain fate, being sold as scrap by 2010. In 2011, Rajeev Chandrasekhar embarked on a mission to preserve history by purchasing a Dakota offered for sale in Ireland.

    The journey to gift this Dakota aircraft to the IAF wasn't without its challenges. Initially met with rejection, citing a lack of precedent, Chandrasekhar's proposal to gift the Dakota at his own expense was turned down by the then Minister of Defence, AK Antony. However, it was under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, the Defence Minister in the BJP government, that the proposal was eventually approved, paving the way for the full restoration of this iconic aircraft.

    The Dakota DC-3, affectionately known as the "Gooney Bird," holds a special place in the annals of the Indian Air Force. It was the IAF's first major transport aircraft and played a pivotal role in historic conflicts, including the 1947 Kashmir conflict and the 1971 Bangladesh War. The restoration and inclusion of this aircraft in the IAF's Vintage Squadron stand as a testament to its enduring legacy.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Column Air Force Day: Time to take projects off drawing board

    91st Air Force Day: Time to take projects beyond drawing board

    Territorial Army deploys 5 Mandarin experts at border with China

    Territorial Army deploys 5 Mandarin experts at border with China

    Explained Behind India's move to develop Super Su-30MKIs fighters

    Explained: Behind India's move to build Super Su-30MKIs fighters

    Explained Why Russia's Su-57 has an edge over the US F-35?

    Explained: Why Russia's Su-57 has an edge over the US F-35

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house? vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Pitch invader Jarvo causes stir at Chepauk osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Pitch invader Jarvo causes stir at Chepauk

    Air Force Day: Aakraman to Lalkar-7 Bollywood movies to watch TODAY DPK

    Air Force Day: Aakraman to Lalkar-7 Bollywood movies to watch TODAY

    Delhi to Kolkata 7 top places to visit in October gcw eai

    Delhi to Kolkata: 7 top places to visit in October

    Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

    Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon