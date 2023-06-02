Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eating Chicken can make you a victim of tenth largest disease worldwide; Here's how

    The WHO has emphasized that chicken can serve as a carrier of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), ranking as the tenth largest disease worldwide. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    If you have a fondness for consuming chicken, it is important to exercise caution. Your beloved chicken can make you vulnerable to a significant global disease, as warned by the World Health Organization (WHO). 

    The WHO has emphasized that chicken can serve as a carrier of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), ranking as the tenth largest disease worldwide. According to the WHO, Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a major global threat across human, animal, plant, food, and environmental sectors. In 2019, bacterial AMR is estimated to have claimed almost 5 million deaths, including 1.27 million deaths being directly caused by it.

    While speaking to news channel News18, Dr M Wali, a renowned health expert who has been a former physician to three Indian Presidents, has brought to light the alarming rate at which individuals are falling prey to AMR through the consumption of chicken.

    Use of antibiotics in poultry farming

    As per the doctor's explanation, chicken typically contains vital nutrients such as protein, minerals, and vitamins. However, one may wonder how these nutritious components can be detrimental to health. It is worth noting that modern poultry farming involves administering antibiotics to chickens to enhance their health and size. 

    Consequently, a substantial quantity of antibiotics accumulates within the chicken's body. This has a direct impact on the individuals who consume such chicken, as the accumulated antibiotics are ingested.

    Developing antibiotic resistance

    Consumption of this type of chicken leads to the development of antibiotic resistance in the body, resulting in a diminishing effect of antibiotic medications. Over time, the antibiotics present in the chicken transform into Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) within the body. 

    This makes the body susceptible to various forms of infections, thereby making the treatment of such infections exceptionally challenging and sometimes even impossible.

    Embracing Vegetarianism

    Health experts recommend that considering the accumulation of antibiotics in the body and the escalating problem of AMR, individuals should strive to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle. Green vegetables, paneer (cottage cheese), milk, and yoghurt are excellent alternatives that provide adequate protein and can be incorporated into one's diet.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
