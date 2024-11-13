Is Mount Everest getting taller? Here's why

Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, is known to be increasing in height. The melting of snow in the Himalayas due to global warming is a major reason. There are said to be many reasons for the increase in the height of Mount Everest.

First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

Mount Everest Height

Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, continues to rise in height, surprising many. Recent information explains why its elevation is increasing. Mount Everest is a dream destination for many climbers.

Tectonic Plates

Did you know that Mount Everest's height increases every year? This is mainly due to the movement of tectonic plates. The Earth's surface is made up of shifting tectonic plates.

Mount Everest

Mountains form when tectonic plates collide, and the Himalayas were created by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. These plates are still slowly moving towards each other, causing the height of the Himalayas to continuously increase.

Geological Activities

Earthquakes in the Himalayan region also increase the height of Mount Everest. During earthquakes, there is movement in the plates, which causes changes in the height of the mountains. Isostatic rebound is another reason for the increase in the height of Mount Everest. When the Himalayas were covered by a thick layer of ice, it put pressure on the Earth's crust.

Climate Change

In recent decades, global warming has caused the snow in the Himalayas to melt, making the Earth's crust lighter. As a result, the crust is gradually rising, which contributes to the increasing height of Mount Everest.

