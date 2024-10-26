Top 10 happiest countries in the world 2024: Where does India stand?

Discover the top 10 happiest countries based on a survey considering economy, freedom, democracy, and living standards. Finland holds the first position. Find out where India ranks on this list.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

World's Happiest Countries

In today's stressful world, everyone seeks happiness, peace, balance, and contentment. But is everyone truly happy?

Recent data reveals that Finland tops the list, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Israel. Notably, most of the top-ranked countries are in Europe, known for their robust social systems, healthcare access, and work-life balance, which contribute to their high happiness levels. Let's explore the top 10 happiest countries.

Finland: For the seventh consecutive year, Finland has been named the world's happiest country, scoring 7.74. Its natural beauty, strong social support, low corruption, and healthy work-life balance all contribute to a high quality of life.

Denmark: Denmark ranks second with a score of 7.58. Its emphasis on equality and social welfare—such as free healthcare, subsidized childcare, tuition-free universities, and generous pensions—results in high levels of life satisfaction.

Iceland: Sharing many social support and economic factors with Finland and Denmark, Iceland provides high levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Its stunning natural beauty contributes significantly to its citizens' well-being, earning it a ranking of third with a score of 7.52.

Sweden: Sweden ranks fourth with a score of 7.39. It offers generous social welfare, low corruption, and a stable economy, all of which contribute to the well-being of its citizens.

Israel: As the happiest country in the Middle East, Israel ranks fifth globally with a score of 7.34. However, it is important to note that the survey was conducted before the recent conflict, which reportedly caused life evaluations to drop by 0.9 points. A strong economy, democratic institutions, and a vibrant culture all contribute to Israel's happiness.

Netherlands: The Netherlands is the sixth happiest country, scoring 7.34. Its citizens enjoy a high quality of life, supported by strong social networks, economic stability, and a healthy work-life balance.

Norway: Norway ranks seventh with a score of 7.32. Its happiness is driven by a high GDP, robust social support systems, and healthy life expectancy. The government invests heavily in education, health, and social services.

Luxembourg: Luxembourg holds the eighth position with a score of 7.12. This small European nation boasts a high GDP per capita, providing a stable and prosperous environment. It is known for its multilingual culture and high living standards.

Switzerland: Switzerland is the ninth happiest country, with a score of 7.06. It consistently ranks high due to its strong economy, high-income levels, low corruption, and excellent quality of life. The Swiss enjoy a high standard of living, supported by exceptional health, education, and infrastructure.

Australia: Australia ranks tenth with a score of 7.05, making it the only non-European country in the top ten. Its strong economy, democratic institutions, and high quality of life all contribute to the happiness of its people.

Among the 143 countries surveyed, India ranks 126th. Neighbouring countries include China at 60th, Nepal at 93rd, Pakistan at 108th, Myanmar at 118th, Sri Lanka at 128th, Bangladesh at 129th, and Afghanistan at 143rd.

