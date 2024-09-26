Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why do Dogs bark at night?

    We've all been startled awake in the middle of the night by the sound of dogs barking. Why do dogs bark more at night? Do you know the reason behind this?

    Dogs Barking at Night

    Some dogs that don't cause any disturbance during the day bark continuously at night. They also chase away anyone who passes by, whether in vehicles or on foot. We may have also noticed that dogs howl more at certain times of the night.

    Dogs Barking at Night

    Generally, not only street dogs but also pet dogs are known to bark and howl at night. There are many reasons for this. It is said that a dog barking is a bad omen and that it indicates an impending death. But a recent study has revealed the reason why dogs bark at night. 

    Street dogs bark as a way of signalling other dogs in their pack. Sometimes, if they have traveled far away, they bark continuously to find a safe place. Apart from that, it is also said that they bark as a way of communicating with the surrounding dogs. 

    Dogs Barking at Night

    In some places, fights break out between dogs. Some dogs don't like this fight. Also, if they don't like the environment in that place, dogs bark continuously at midnight. It is said that dogs bark and howl at night to express their pain. 

     

    Dogs Barking at Night

    Some dogs bark more at night as a way of warning other dogs. Dogs bark to prove that this is their territory and to warn other dogs not to dominate here. 

    Dogs are very sensitive to even small changes in their surroundings. Especially, dogs may get irritated by the sound of firecrackers, loud music at parties, vehicle horns, and sirens. This is also said to be a reason why dogs bark. 

     

    Dogs Barking at Night

    Apart from these, dogs may bark at night if they have any injuries, pain, or discomfort in their body. They also bark at night if they are hungry. 

