Putin's daughter gets a Kim Kardashian-style 'vampire facelift' while father spills blood in Ukraine

Katerina Tikhonova reportedly travelled to Munich, Germany, where she underwent a beauty treatment favoured by American socialite Kim Kardashian.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, has reportedly been undergoing 'vampire facelift' treatment as her father continues to spill blood in Ukraine. The 35-year-old former acrobatic dancer is said to have travelled to Munich, Germany, where she underwent a beauty treatment favoured by American socialite Kim Kardashian.

According to Bild newspaper, Katerina's blood was removed, then processed and injected back under the skin in a treatment that is said to cost 4,310 pounds per session. Putin's daughter reportedly underwent Botox procedures and had hyaluronic acid injections to treat frown lines on her forehead and laugh lines on her mouth.

In 2013, Kim Kardashian underwent, what she called vampire facial, and admitted that the procedure was "rough" and "painful". “Before I got the procedure, I just found out that I was pregnant, so I couldn’t use the numbing cream or a pain killer and both are suggested,” she wrote.

Mocking the reports, anti-war Telegram channel Utro Fevralya (February Morning) said, "While her dad is so protective of his biological material that he even carries a personal dry toilet with him everywhere he goes, his frivolous daughter Katerina Tikhonova…squandered valuable genetic biomaterial right and left…'Tikhonova allegedly underwent a Vampire-Lifting procedure."

"But the price is not as important as the fact that now it turns out that NATO has Putin's biomaterial and DNA ... it's scary to think what they can do with it. Perhaps they have already processed it in bio-laboratories…" the channel added.

Putin's daughter was recently believed to have made regular trips to Munich to be with her new lover Igor Zelensky, who until recently headed the Bavarian State Ballet. The Russian ballet icon was ousted after refusing to denounce her father's savage war in Ukraine.

Previously Katerina, the younger of two Putin daughters from his marriage to ex-Kremlin first lady Lyudmila, was earlier wed to Russia's youngest billionaire Kirill Shamalov. They split around 2017 when she secretly started a relationship with the ballet star, who was married with two daughters and a son to choreographer Yana Serebryakova.

Until the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was believed that Katerina was living in Munich with full Russian state support, including security. She is believed to have moved back to Moscow when Putin started the war.

