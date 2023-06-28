PHOTOS: First look of imploded Titanic submersible as ship carrying debris docks in Canada

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A Canadian-flagged ship carrying debris from the imploded Titanic submersible docked in Canada on Wednesday as the investigation into the fatal disaster continues.

    OceanGate's doomed Titan submersible's debris was on Wednesday been brought ashore after it imploded in the Atlantic while attempting to reach the Titanic wreckage. At the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, the massive chunks of metal were discharged from the Horizon Arctic ship today. They were swiftly wrapped in big tarpaulins before being hoisted by cranes onto vehicles and transported elsewhere for evaluation.

    The Titan debris docked in Canada ten days after OceanGate Expeditions' ill-fated Titan submersible went missing while carrying five tourists onboard. The five people inside the submarine perished in a "catastrophic implosion" that occurred last Thursday, it was learned.

    The US Coast Guard has started an inquiry to find out what caused Titan to implode underwater. Experts who felt the vessel was unfit for the great depths it travelled to frequently expressed safety concerns. The marine board of investigation (MBI), the Coast Guard's highest level of inquiry, was reportedly established.

    400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and 1,600 feet (500 metres) from the Titanic's bow, which is located on the ocean floor more than two miles (almost four kilometres) below the surface, a debris field was discovered. Canada, which assisted in the hunt for the submersible, announced on Saturday that it was conducting its own investigation.

    The Titan was hauled out to sea last weekend by the cargo ship Polar Prince, which is registered in Canada, but lost communication with it around an hour and a half after the submersible sank to the bottom of the ocean. An international search and rescue operation that had the world's attention since the missing tourist vessel went missing came to a conclusion with the revelation of the implosion.

    British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the submersible, alongside the American chief executive of the company responsible for the vessel, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

    According to Cpt. Neubauer on Sunday, salvage efforts are still underway and the accident location has been documented. How long it will take is unknown. According to the US Coast Guard, there are no fees associated with search and rescue efforts.

