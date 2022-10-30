Halloween horror: At least 151 dead in Seoul, national mourning declared

A stampede in a well-known market in South Korea's capital Seoul, where a sizable crowd had assembled for Halloween, resulted in at least 151 fatalities and over 100 injuries. On Sunday, President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a proclamation establishing a day of national mourning, announcing that the government will cover the costs of the injured's medical care as well as the deceased's funerals.

A stampede at a well-known market on Saturday night during the Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea, resulted in 151 fatalities and 82 injuries. Victims in the age group of 20s were most affected by the accident, reported various media reports. According to the police, 54 men and 97 women died in the stampede, and victims from Iran, Uzbekistan, China, and Norway were among the foreign nationals who perished. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a national mourning period over a stampede during Halloween festivities. The president said it was so miserable to see such a disaster happening in the heart of Seoul. He gave directives to ministries to evaluate safety procedures and to administer prompt first aid and treatment to anyone hurt in the accident.

Around a million people had gathered to enjoy Halloween in the trendy Itaewon neighbourhood of the capital when the crowd surge and crush occurred. People had gathered for the first major Halloween celebration since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Saturday's stampede is the deadliest known crowd disaster in South Korean history.

Additionally, dozens of people experienced cardiac arrest in Seoul's busy Itaewon nightlife area close to the Hamilton Hotel. Social media posts and videos of the stampede's aftermath showed passersby and rescue personnel frantically doing CPR on persons who were sprawled in the streets. The injured were being treated at the scene by almost 400 rescue personnel and 140 vehicles from throughout the country. Ambulances were lined up on the street amid a heavy police personnel. Police officials cordoned off the area and investigators scoured the debris-strewn alleyways.