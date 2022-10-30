Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Halloween horror: At least 151 dead in Seoul, national mourning declared

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    A stampede in a well-known market in South Korea's capital Seoul, where a sizable crowd had assembled for Halloween, resulted in at least 151 fatalities and over 100 injuries. On Sunday, President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a proclamation establishing a day of national mourning, announcing that the government will cover the costs of the injured's medical care as well as the deceased's funerals.

    A stampede at a well-known market on Saturday night during the Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea, resulted in 151 fatalities and 82 injuries. Victims in the age group of 20s were most affected by the accident, reported various media reports. According to the police, 54 men and 97 women died in the stampede, and victims from Iran, Uzbekistan, China, and Norway were among the foreign nationals who perished.

    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a national mourning period over a stampede during Halloween festivities. The president said it was so miserable to see such a disaster happening in the heart of Seoul.  He gave directives to ministries to evaluate safety procedures and to administer prompt first aid and treatment to anyone hurt in the accident.

    Around a million people had gathered to enjoy Halloween in the trendy Itaewon neighbourhood of the capital when the crowd surge and crush occurred.  People had gathered for the first major Halloween celebration since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

    Saturday's stampede is the deadliest known crowd disaster in South Korean history. 

     

    Additionally, dozens of people experienced cardiac arrest in Seoul's busy Itaewon nightlife area close to the Hamilton Hotel. Social media posts and videos of the stampede's aftermath showed passersby and rescue personnel frantically doing CPR on persons who were sprawled in the streets.

    The injured were being treated at the scene by almost 400 rescue personnel and 140 vehicles from throughout the country.

    Ambulances were lined up on the street amid a heavy police personnel. Police officials cordoned off the area and investigators scoured the debris-strewn alleyways.

    Leaders across globe extended condolences to Seoul, describing the tragedy as terrible. "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and give our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who were hurt," said U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife in a condolence letter.

    "All our sympathies are with those now responding and all South Koreans at this extremely painful moment," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted.

    "After the tragedy in Itaewon, our hearts go out to the people of Seoul and Korea. France is supporting you," Macron said on Twitter.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details AJR

    Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details

    On his first day as Twitter's new boss, here's what Elon Musk said - adt

    On his first day as Twitter's new boss, here's what Elon Musk said

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, attacked at San Francisco home - adt

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, attacked at San Francisco home

    On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws' - adt

    On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws'

    Recent Stories

    Kantara 8 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines RBA

    Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off Report gcw

    Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

    Dont like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home RBA

    Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

    5 hot and sexy pics of birthday girl Ananya Panday along with her net worth and more drb

    5 hot and sexy pics of birthday girl Ananya Panday along with her net worth and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Proteas to come up with stern test for Men in Blue-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: Proteas to come up with stern test for Men in Blue

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon