Image Credit : Getty

For US President Donald Trump, Monday was a day of triumph – a moment where politics, spectacle, and history intertwined on the soil of Israel. The 79-year-old president savoured a hero's welcome in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, after a ceasefire he helped broker brought an end to years of bloodshed in Gaza and secured the release of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of success. I have never seen anything like what’s going on today,” Trump told lawmakers, adding that people were “dancing in the streets” about the deal.

The reception in Israel reflected more than gratitude – it was admiration for a deal many believed no other US president could achieve. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump the “greatest friend of Israel,” while lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, some wearing red MAGA-style hats with the words “Trump the Peace President.”