    7 countries without rivers: How do they survive?

    Did you know that there are countries without rivers? This article explores how these nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others, meet their water needs through innovative solutions like desalination, groundwater management, and rainwater harvesting.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Maldives: Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is an archipelago nation. Due to its low-lying geography, rivers haven't formed here. This country faces numerous water challenges, with rising sea levels threatening to engulf the limited freshwater resources. To meet their needs, the people of the Maldives rely on rainwater harvesting, desalination, and bottled water imports. They are addressing their water requirements by adopting conservation and sustainable water management practices.

    Kuwait:  A significant portion of Kuwait is desert, characterized by an extremely hot and arid climate with infrequent rainfall. The average annual rainfall in Kuwait ranges from 100 to 150 millimetres, making the formation of water streams highly improbable. The country lacks high mountains and water storage areas. Summer temperatures often exceed 50 degrees Celsius, leading to rapid evaporation of soil moisture.

    Saudi Arabia:  Saudi Arabia lacks permanent rivers due to its geographical and climatic conditions, primarily the scarcity of rainfall. As a predominantly desert region, Saudi Arabia experiences an extremely hot and dry climate, resulting in minimal rainfall. Approximately 95% of the country is desert. Rainfall in Saudi Arabia is generally scarce, with an average annual precipitation of less than 100 millimetres. This lack of rainfall prevents the formation of water streams. Even when it does rain, the water evaporates within hours. Saudi Arabia primarily relies on groundwater and desalination (the process of removing salt from seawater) to meet its water needs. By converting seawater into potable water, they fulfill the water requirements of their population. Saudi Arabia does have temporary water streams known as "wadis." These wadis flow only during the rainy season and dry up within a short period after the rains subside.

    Bahrain:  Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf, lacks natural rivers. However, it has several water bodies and groundwater resources. These resources are insufficient to meet the country's needs, leading to a heavy reliance on desalination. Over 60% of their freshwater is obtained through desalination. The government also promotes water conservation methods and efficient water usage practices.

    Qatar:  This small but wealthy nation on the Arabian Peninsula lacks rivers. The country's water supply comes almost entirely from desalination plants, which provide over 99% of its drinking water. Qatar has one of the highest per capita water consumption rates globally. To promote water conservation, the government conducts frequent awareness programs for its citizens and encourages investments in water-saving technologies.

    Oman:  Situated on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman has no permanent rivers. However, it possesses numerous pond-like pools that fill up during the rainy season. Oman utilizes these pools for groundwater recharge. The country also relies on desalination and implements advanced irrigation techniques to manage its water resources effectively. **Vatican City:** The world's smallest independent state, Vatican City, also lacks rivers. With no rivers even within its borders, it relies on the Italian water supply. Despite its small size, the country faces challenges in establishing sustainable water usage. The government is striving to reduce water consumption by installing water-saving fixtures. Both residents and visitors are encouraged to adopt water conservation measures.

