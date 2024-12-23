2000-year-old bone box linked to Jesus' brother found in Israel displayed in US [See PICS]

A 2,000-year-old bone box, believed by some to reference Jesus Christ's brother, James, is on display in the U.S. The ossuary, inscribed with "James, son of Joseph, brother of Jesus," has sparked global intrigue with its authenticity still debated by theologians and historians.



A 2,000-year-old limestone ossuary or burial box, inscribed with the name of Jesus' brother, has been unveiled in the United States. The ancient bone box, etched with the words 'James, son of Joseph, brother of Jesus' in Aramaic, has sparked speculation that it once contained the remains of James the Just, the first leader of the Christian community in Jerusalem following Jesus' crucifixion. The names inscribed on the box correspond to those of Jesus' brother and father.



The ossuary is currently showcased at Pullman Yards in Atlanta as part of an exhibition featuring 350 artifacts from the era of Jesus. Discovered in 1976, it has been hailed by the exhibit organizers as "the most significant item from the time of Christ." However, following its public debut in 2002, the ossuary became the subject of significant controversy, similar to many other archaeological finds linked to Biblical history.



In 2003, Israeli antiquities collector Oded Golan faced allegations of forgery, with experts claiming he had altered the limestone ossuary by adding the phrase "brother of Jesus" to its inscription. Golan, however, contested these accusations and was eventually acquitted after a decade-long trial. Despite his legal victory, the enigma surrounding the so-called "Jesus box" remains unresolved. This 2,000-year-old bone box, discovered in Israel, is now being exhibited in the United States.



Golan told Crosswalk Headlines: "We conducted several chemical tests, particularly on the inscription itself, which is the most critical element of the Ossuary. "We proved that the entire inscription is authentic - it was engraved several thousand years ago." If proven authentic, the ossuary would represent the oldest tangible evidence of Jesus Christ. In first-century Jewish burial customs, deceased family members were initially placed in caves, and their bones were later collected in ossuaries. However, the artifact’s authenticity continues to face skepticism from some theologians, who argue that Mary remained a lifelong virgin, casting doubt on the ossuary's connection to Jesus' family.

