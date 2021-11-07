  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India clocks 10,583 new COVID cases; pace of vaccination likely to gain momentum again

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
    The active caseload of the country now stands at 1,44,845 which is the lowest in 260 days, while the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.42%, lowest since March 2020.

    India logged 10,853 new Covid-19 cases and 526 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. Significantly, fatalities were higher than yesterday when 392 deaths were recorded. The cumulative Covid-19 caseload stands at 3,43,55,536, while the death toll stands at 4,60,791.

    The active caseload of the country now stands at 1,44,845 which is the lowest in 260 days, while the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.42%, lowest since March 2020. The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.18% less than 2% for the last 34 days while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.28% less than 2% for the last 44 days.

    Kerala reported 6,546 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths on Saturday. With which the active cases in the state reached 72,876. During the same period,7,085 patients have recovered from the disease. Maharashtra logged 661 fresh coronavirus positive cases and ten fatalities on Saturday, taking the tally of infections to 66,16,762 and the toll to 1,40,372, according to the health bulletin released by the state.

    According to the Union Health Ministry, 12,432 patients have recovered on Sunday. The total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,37,49,900 and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 per cent which is at the highest mark since March 2020.
     

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, India has so far conducted 61.48 crore Covid tests. Meanwhile, a total of 108.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry. After seeing a slump during Diwali, the pace of vaccination is expected to pick up again. 

     

